Notts County sign defender Bedeau from Morecambe

Jacob Bedeau joined Aston Villa from Bury in January 2017 but did not make a first-team appearance during his two-year stay at Villa Park [Getty Images]

Notts County have signed Morecambe defender Jacob Bedeau on a three-year deal.

Former Aston Villa youth player Bedeau, 24, made over 100 appearances for the Shrimps in League One and League Two, having also played for Bury and Scunthorpe.

"He's a fantastic athlete – quick, powerful and brilliant in the air, while also being an outstanding one-v-one defender," Notts' lead on recruitment Richard Montague told the club's website.

He added that Bedeau's experience "proved his quality" and his ability to "stand up to the demands of the EFL".

Bedeau is the League Two side's second summer signing following the arrival of fellow defender Matty Platt.