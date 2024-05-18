Nottinghamshire roads to close for half triathlon race

Major roads connecting a number of villages in Nottinghamshire are set to close during the Outlaw Half Triathlon.

The race, which is focused around the National Water Sports Centre, just outside Nottingham, will start at 06:00 BST on Sunday.

Athletes will complete a 1.2 mile (1.9km) open water swim, 56 mile (90km) bike ride and 13.1 mile (21km) run.

Road closures will be in force in Colwick and East Bridgford until 12:00 on Sunday.

Organisers said they were expecting more than 1,800 athletes to take part in the event.

Participants will take on a new route this year - a single lap route out into the South Nottinghamshire and Lincolnshire countryside.

East Bridgford Road, Moor Lane and Nottingham Road road will be closed to drivers with stop and goes put in place at 13 other streets.

A single lane closure will also be in place on the A52 between Gamston and Nottingham Road.

Many of the athletes will be raising funds for Cancer Research UK and Alzheimer's Research UK who are all official charity partners of the event.

Follow BBC Nottingham on Facebook, on X, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk or via WhatsApp on 0808 100 2210.