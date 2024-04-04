Nottinghamshire CCC: County 'shocked' into readiness for new season, says Peter Moores

Peter Moores has been in charge at Trent Bridge since 2017 [Getty Images]

Head coach Peter Moores says Nottinghamshire will be much better prepared this season after a "shock" return to Division One last season.

The new county season gets under way on Friday, with Notts hosting Essex.

Moores told BBC Radio Nottingham that lessons had been learned from their sixth-placed finish in 2023.

"It took us a while to adjust last season," said 61-year-old Moores, who begins his eighth season in charge at Trent Bridge.

"We won the second division quite comfortably and, maybe, towards the back end of that season we were winning games a little bit too easily. We got a shock getting back into the first division.

"I don't think we got the intensity right. That is something to adjust. We got better as the season went on, but we have to hit the ground running.

"We are ready. We've had a good pre-season, the squad looks good and we are looking forward to the season."

The latest incarnation of the Nottinghamshire squad once again includes New Zealand batter Will Young, who has re-signed for a large part of the 2024 county season.

They will be under the guidance of opener Haseeb Hameed, who has been appointed captain. and Ben Lister and Fazalhaq Farooqi have also joined to bolster the squad for the T20 Blast campaign.

Moores, who has won Championship titles as coach of Sussex and Lancashire and also had two spells in charge of the England team, insists he retains his passion for the game and his role at Notts.

"The anticipation and the thoughts of what could be never change," he added. "Players and coaches all start with a clean slate, level and trying to build early momentum knowing if you get it right you can make a huge dent in any competition.

"We want to help players get better. Winning is a by-product of having good players. Seeing players perform, do well and progress is a great legacy. Ben Duckett opening for England, other lads playing franchise cricket and other players who have come through the system playing for other clubs is exciting.

"Trophies are the ultimate because they provide great memories, for us and the fans who have a special day out."