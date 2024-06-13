Nottingham Forest And Wolves Now Face Saudi Competition For Key Target

Nottingham Forest and Wolves now face competition from Saudi Arabian side Al-Shabab in their pursuit of Southampton hitman Che Adams, according to journalist Ben Jacobs.

The striker is out of contract at Southampton at the end of this month and is widely expected to move on despite Saints’ promotion.

Nottingham Forest and Wolves are jostling to land Adams as they bid to strengthen their attacking options.

The pair though face competition from Saudi Arabia now, where Al-Shabab want to take Adams to the Middle East.

They see Adams as a big name and want to make a splash in the transfer market.

The Saudi side are hoping that they can convince Adams to leave the Premier League for the Saudi Pro League.

Adams will likely be offered a lucrative package to continue his career in Saudi Arabia.

Whether the striker will be tempted enough to leave the Premier League for Al-Shabab remains to be seen.

Al-Shabab finished in eighth spot in the Saudi Pro League last term.

They have former FC Porto, Olympiacos and Fenerbahce boss Vitor Pereira at the helm.