Nottingham Forest want more than £50m each to sell Morgan Gibbs-White and Murillo

Morgan Gibbs-White is one of the Forest stars in demand - Getty Images/Catherine Ivill

Nottingham Forest will demand in excess of £50 million for stars Morgan Gibbs-White and Murillo this summer, and are under no pressure to accept lowball offers.

Forest are to adopt a tough stance over the futures of their key players despite the prospect of having to raise funds before June 30 to stay in line with the Premier League’s Profitability and Sustainability Rules (PSR).

Brennan Johnson was sold to Tottenham for a club record £47.5 million last year and Forest will only consider offers well above that fee for Gibbs-White and Murillo.

Gibbs-White was signed for an initial £25 million from Wolves in August 2022, which has already risen to £30 million after instalments.

Murillo has proved a shrewd recruit at just £11 million from Corinthians and, while there is growing interest in the Brazilian defender, Forest believe he could eventually be worth £70 million.

Murillo has performed well since joining Forest from Corinthians - Getty Images/Marc Atkins

Forest are in a similar position to a number of other Premier League clubs, including Newcastle, Aston Villa, Crystal Palace and Wolves, where significant offers for their players would have to be assessed.

After being deducted four points on Monday for breaching PSR, Forest need to raise around £30 million in profit before July to ensure they avoid future sanctions.

Yet the club is confident of reaching that figure without the sales of their prized assets, with midfielder Orel Mangala set to complete a permanent move to Lyon for a total £25 million.

A loan fee has already been paid and Mangala is on course to become the club’s second biggest sale behind Johnson.

Orel Mangala is on loan at Lyon, a move that should become permanent at the end of the season - AP Photo/Laurent Cipriani

Forest also have a number of players out of contract this summer, including Felipe, Cheikhou Kouyate, Wayne Hennessey and Harry Arter.

Ola Aina is set to have his contract extended and the club may consider a new deal for Willy Boly. There is an option to buy Arsenal loanee Nuno Tavares.

Loan deals will expire for Giovanni Reyna, Gonzalo Montiel and Divock Origi.

Forest trimmed the squad further in January and also lowered the average age. The plan this summer would be a similar strategy and a net-zero spend.

Their financial position will be ultimately decided by the final nine games, as they bid to avoid relegation.

Nuno Espirito Santo’s team face Crystal Palace on Saturday week with striker Chris Wood expected to be fit.

Wood was taken off late in the 1-1 draw against Luton to spark fears of another injury lay-off but the New Zealand international is set to train next week.

Taiwo Awoniyi will be missing for a few weeks with an injury linked to his recent groin operation but initial fears that he could be out for the season have been allayed.

