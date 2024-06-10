Nottingham Forest Waiting For Next PSR Period To Complete Swoop

Nottingham Forest are waiting for the next period of profit and sustainability rules to complete a swoop for Corinthians goalkeeper Carlos Miguel.

The Brazilian has been on Corinthians’ books since 2021 but has not been a regular for them, spending a significant amount of time on the bench.

Miguel is close to leaving the club though and a move to the Premier League is in the offing for the goalkeeper.

Miguel already has a verbal agreement with Nottingham Forest to sign a five-year contract.

However, the Tricky Trees are hesitant about transferring the amount of €4m to Corinthians at this point in time, according to Brazilian journalist Bruno Andrade.

It is suggested that Nottingham Forest are waiting until the next PSR period before they will trigger the release clause of €4m.

They were docked four points last season and narrowly avoided relegation after PSR issues.

It appears that Forest want to make sure that Miguel’s fee goes into the next PSR period, after 30th June.