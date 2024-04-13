Nottingham Forest vs Wolverhampton Wanderers LIVE: Premier League latest score, goals and updates from fixture

The City Ground, home of Nottingham Forest Football Club (Getty Images)

The 2023/24 Premier League season is under way and you can follow every game and every goal right here with The Independent.

This year sees Manchester City try to defend their crown and claim a historic fourth title in succession. Pep Guardiola’s all-conquering City, who also won the Champions League and FA Cup last season, will have to see off Arsenal, Chelsea, Manchester United, Liverpool and the rest to claim an unprecedented sixth league title in seven years.

Meanwhile Luton Town are making their first appearance in the Premier League, having risen from non-league in an incredible decade of progress. They followed Championship winners Burnley and second-placed Sheffield United in earning promotion to the top flight.

Follow the latest action from the Premier League below.

Nottingham Forest FC 0 - 0 Wolverhampton Wanderers FC

Nottingham Forest vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

15:16

SAVED!!!! Hudson-Odoi latches onto Murillo's cross-field pass and cuts inside looking to shoot. He's soon crowded out by a pack of Wolves players, but can find Yates, whose low 25-yard strike takes a nick before being saved and held by Sa!

Nottingham Forest vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

15:14

No side has lost more Premier League games this calendar year than Forest (seven), with only Burnley (eight) and Sheffield United (seven) earning points than the Reds' nine so far in 2024.

Nottingham Forest vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

15:13

Doyle is given room to shoot and has Wolves' first sight of goal from the edge of the box, but it's always rising and clears Sels' crossbar by some distance.

Nottingham Forest vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

15:10

Space opens up again for Yates on the edge of the box, but Kilman's in the way of his snap-shot and Wolves will recover possession in their own defensive third.

Nottingham Forest vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

15:10

Danilo's delivery from the Forest corner is whipped right into the centre and clawed out of the goalmouth by Sa, before Sarabia brings it away on the counter for Wolves!

Nottingham Forest vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

15:09

BLOCKED!!! Some quick link-up play from Forest gives Williams space to cross from the right. His pull-back is met first time by the arriving Yates, whose shot is blocked behind by Doyle!!

Nottingham Forest vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

15:06

BLOCKED!! Williams' cross into the centre is chested down by Wood, whose attempted shot is blocked by Bueno and scrambled away from the goalmouth by Toti Gomes!

Nottingham Forest vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

15:04

Forest have won just one of their last 10 league games against Wolves, losing five times, and are winless in all three such Premier League fixtures.

Nottingham Forest vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

15:02

Yates kicks the game off for Forest, and this battle of the east and west Midlands is up and running!

Nottingham Forest vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

15:01

The teams are lined up in the City Ground tunnel ahead of kick-off, and head out onto the pitch amidst a raucous atmosphere of red and white scarves!

Nottingham Forest vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

14:48

Wolves’ attacking stocks have been bolstered by the returns from injury of Hwang Hee-Chan and Matheus Cunha, with the latter leading the line and Hwang on the bench. Cunha replaces Rayan Ait-Nouri in the squad and starting XI, and spearheads a front three also including Tommy Doyle and Pablo Sarabia.

Nottingham Forest vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

14:48

Forest make a solitary change from their past two matches after Anthony Elanga picked up an injury. That means Callum Hudson-Odoi switches to the right-hand side of their midfield. and Giovanni Reyna comes in on the left, both of whom will be looking to provide in-form Chris Wood with plenty of attacking ammunition.

Nottingham Forest vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

14:43

WOLVES SUBS: Dan Bentley, Boubacar Traore, Hwang Hee-Chan, Craig Dawson, Hugo Bueno, Tom King, Ty Barnett, Tawanda Chirewa, Nathan Fraser.

Nottingham Forest vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

14:43

WOLVES (3-4-2-1): Jose Sa; Santiago Bueno, Maximilian Kilman, Toti Gomes; Nelson Semedo, Mario Lemina, Joao Gomes, Matt Doherty; Pablo Sarabia, Tommy Doyle; Matheus Cunha.

Nottingham Forest vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

14:43

NOTTNGHAM FOREST SUBS: Matt turner, Nuno Tavares, Ibrahim Sangare, Harry Toffolo, Nicolas Dominguez, Moussa Niakhate, Divock Origi, Gonzalo Montiel, Rodrigo Ribiero.

Nottingham Forest vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

14:43

NOTTINGHAM FOREST (4-2-3-1): Matz Sels; Neco Williams, Andrew Omobamidele, Murillo, Ola Aina; Ryan Yates, Danilo; Callum Hudson-Odoir, Morgan Gibbs-White, Giovanni Reyna; Chris Wood.

Nottingham Forest vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

14:38

Wolves lie 11th, comfortably clear of the relegation battle and knowing a win at the City Ground could take them into the top half of the table. The Wanderers’ form in 2024 has been inconsistent though, and they’re without a win in three, losing late on in highly controversial circumstances to West Ham last time out.

Nottingham Forest vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

14:38

Forest couldn’t build on their strong showing in a 3-1 victory over Fulham and lost by the same scoreline to Tottenham last time out. With a four-point deduction for financial fair play breaches taking the Reds down to within just four goals difference of the relegation zone, Nuno Espirito Santo’s side need to return to the winners’ circle as soon as possible to avoid being dragged over to the wrong side of the dotted line.

Nottingham Forest vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

14:33

Hello, and welcome to live coverage of this Premier League fixture from the City Ground, as Nottingham Forest host Wolverhampton Wanderers on the banks of the river Trent.

Nottingham Forest vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

14:00

Follow all the goals and latest action from the Premier League here with The Independent. Team news and line-ups coming up shortly…

Nottingham Forest vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

14:30

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.