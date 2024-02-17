Nottingham Forest vs West Ham: Prediction, kick-off time, team news, TV, live stream, h2h results, odds today

West Ham know they must recover quickly when they head to Nottingham Forest this afternoon.

David Moyes saw his side thrashed 6-0 at home to Arsenal last weekend and was duly questioned about his role in charge once more.

The Hammers are broadly enjoying another strong season in terms of Premier League position and European adventure but the sheer number of those who doubt Moyes cannot be ignored.

Failure to beat Forest, who have struggled to make the City Ground any kind of fortress this season, would only increase the pressure.

Here’s everything you need to know about the game.

Date, kick-off time and venue

Nottingham Forest vs West Ham is scheduled for a 3pm GMT kick-off time today, Saturday, February 17, 2024.

The City Ground in Nottingham will host.

Where to watch West Ham vs Nottingham Forest

TV channel and live stream: The game will not be broadcast in the UK as it takes place during the blackout imposed across English football at 3pm on Saturdays.

Highlights: The Sky Sports app and YouTube channel will show highlights from 5.15pm with Match of the Day broadcasting on BBC One at 10.30pm.

Nottingham Forest vs West Ham team news

Forest remain without Chris Wood due to a hamstring injury. Gonzalo Montiel missed the loss to Newcastle, while decisions will need to be made on Serge Aurier, Ibrahim Sangare, Willy Boly, Ola Aina after their recent returns from the Africa Cup of Nations.

West Ham, meanwhile, may ring the changes after such a heavy defeat to Arsenal.

While Lucas Paqueta is still out, Michail Antonio is back in contention. Konstantinos Mavropanos, Aaron Cresswell, Angelo Ogbonna and Kalvin Phillips are all pushing for a recall.

Under pressure: Moyes saw his side thrashed last weekend (REUTERS)

Nottingham Forest vs West Ham prediction

West Ham will be a wounded animal and do boast a lot of quality, even if last weekend didn’t show it.

West Ham to win 3-1.

Head to head (h2h) history and results

These two teams have not drawn a game in ten meetings, dating back to 2003.

Nottingham Forest wins: 48

Draws: 26

West Ham wins: 45

Nottingham Forest vs West Ham latest odds

Nottingham Forest to win: 11/10

Draw: 9/5

West Ham to win: 21/10

Odds subject to change.