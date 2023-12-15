Nottingham Forest vs Tottenham LIVE! Premier League match stream, latest team news, lineups, TV today

Nottingham Forest vs Tottenham LIVE!

Spurs are out to continue their push for the top four with a trip to the City Ground tonight. A vital Premier League victory over Newcastle last time out catapulted Ange Postecoglou's side back into the race for Champions League qualification, after going over a month without a win.

Giovani Lo Celso is the fresh injury worry ahead of Tottenham naming their team in Nottingham, where Brennan Johnson is hoping to be back with a bang at his old club. In fact, Steve Cooper's side are on a far more miserable run than even Spurs have experienced of late.

One win in 12 games has left Forest peering over their shoulder at the relegation zone and hoping for a first league victory over Spurs in over 26 years to inject some much-needed positivity into their campaign. Follow Nottingham Forest vs Tottenham LIVE via Standard Sport's match blog, featuring Dan Kilpatrick's expert analysis from the ground!

Nottingham Forest vs Tottenham updates

Kick-off: 8pm GMT | City Ground

How to watch: Sky Sports

Nottm Forest team news: Aurier absent vs old club

Tottenham team news: No Lo Celso for Spurs

Score prediction

Early Nottingham Forest team news

17:41

Serge Aurier is still not fit so will not be able to face his former side, but Willy Boly is back in contention in the back line.

Divock Origi and Callum Hudson-Odoi are pushing for starts while Mat Turner could keep his place after returning for the 1-1 draw at Wolves.

Where to watch Nottingham Forest vs Tottenham

17:36 , Marc Mayo

TV channel: In the UK, the game will be televised live on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Ultra HDR, with Friday Night Football coverage beginning at 7pm GMT.

Live stream: Subscribers can also catch the contest live online via the Sky Go app.

Nottingham Forest vs Tottenham LIVE!

17:29 , Marc Mayo

Hello and welcome to Standard Sport's live coverage of Nottingham Forest vs Tottenham!

Spurs head to the City Ground hoping to go level with Manchester City, who occupy the last of the top-four places going into the weekend.

But Steve Cooper is under pressure amid a terrible run of results for Forest.

Kick-off comes at 8pm GMT and we'll have Dan Kilpatrick at the ground to provide expert analysis and player ratings, with Marc Mayo on the blog's play-by-play calls.

Stay tuned for all the build-up, match action and reaction.