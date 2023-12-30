Nottingham Forest vs Man Utd LIVE: Premier League latest updates as Nicolas Dominguez openers scoring

(PA)

Nottingham Forest will be hoping to build on their 3-1 victory over Newcastle on Boxing Day when they host Manchester United at the City Ground in Saturday’s late kick off.

Forest won their first match under new boss Nuno Espirito Santo when Chris Wood bagged a hat-trick against the Magpies and the Portuguese will want to continue to develop the side with a positive result today.

Manchester United, meanwhile, can move closer to the top four if they are victorious. Erik ten Hag’s men fought back from two goals down to defeat Aston Villa 3-2 last time out. Alejandro Garnacho continued to show why he’s a rising star with two goals and Rasmus Hojlund scored his first ever goal in the English top flight.

Follow the latest action from the Premier League below:

Nottingham Forest vs Manchester United LIVE: Premier League updates

Nottingham Forest XI: Turner, Montiel, Niakhate, Murillo, Aina, Danilo, Dominguez, Elanga, Gibbs-White, Yates, Wood.

Manchester United XI: Onana, Wan-Bissaka, Varane, Evans, Dalot, Mainoo, Eriksen, Antony, Fernandes, Garnacho, Rashford.

Nottingham Forest FC 1 - 0 Manchester United FC

Nottingham Forest vs Manchester United

18:57

United look to respond and a deep corner is met by Garnacho. The winger's volley goes into the ground and loops towards the goal, but goes the wrong side of the crossbar.

Nottingham Forest vs Manchester United

18:56

Having scored just once in their last four league meetings with United on home soil, Forest have broken through at the City Ground. Can they hold onto their lead as we enter the final quarter of the game?

Nottingham Forest vs Manchester United

18:55

United's concerns appear to be over for now as Rashford makes his way to the touchline before eventually returning to the action.

Nottingham Forest vs Manchester United

18:52

Goal Nicolás Martín Domínguez

Nottingham Forest vs Manchester United

18:50

Rashford stays down following a collision with Murillo. The England forward is clutching his knee and United will hope it is nothing too serious.

Nottingham Forest vs Manchester United

18:47

Yellow Card Raphaël Xavier Varane

Nottingham Forest vs Manchester United

18:46

OFF THE POST! The woodwork denies Dalot. The full-back is found by Wan-Bissaka on the edge of the box, and is desperately unlucky to see his first-time attempt ricochet against the right upright.

Nottingham Forest vs Manchester United

18:46

Yellow Card José Diogo Dalot Teixeira

Nottingham Forest vs Manchester United

18:45

Yellow Card Morgan Anthony Gibbs-White

Nottingham Forest vs Manchester United

18:44

You must go back to a 3-2 defeat against Blackburn Rovers in 2011 for the last time United lost their final league game in a calendar year. The visitors need to show more here if they are to keep that streak going.

Nottingham Forest vs Manchester United

18:43

Substitution Antony Matheus dos Santos Amad Diallo Traoré

Nottingham Forest vs Manchester United

18:41

A mix-up between Eriksen and Garnacho enables Niakhate to continue to advance down the right flank. The defender sends in a cross, which deflects behind for a goal-kick via Elanga.

Nottingham Forest vs Manchester United

18:39

Eriksen feeds the ball into Rashford on the edge of the box. The England forward looks to backheel the return pass, but gets it all wrong and the ball runs through to Turner. Ten Hag looks far from impressed on the touchline.

Nottingham Forest vs Manchester United

18:35

United get the ball rolling again in the second half.

Nottingham Forest vs Manchester United

18:33

Substitution Kobbie Boateng Mainoo Scott Francis McTominay

Nottingham Forest vs Manchester United

18:30

United edged possession during the opening 45 minutes (53 per cent), but Forest carried the greater attacking threat. They registered six shots - three of which were blocked - and four corners to their opponents' one. Both sides need to demonstrate a greater cutting edge upon the restart.

Nottingham Forest vs Manchester United

18:22

We are goalless at the City Ground with Forest and United still seeking the breakthrough. Neither side has particularly threatened to find it so far, with just a single shot on target between them thus far. That came courtesy of a tame, deflected Wan-Bissaka attempt. Both will want to do better upon the resumption.

Nottingham Forest vs Manchester United

18:19

HALF-TIME: NOTTINGHAM FOREST 0-0 MANCHESTER UNITED

Nottingham Forest vs Manchester United

18:19

We are only going to play a single additional minute at the end of this first half.

Nottingham Forest vs Manchester United

18:18

The hosts are looking the more likely to break the deadlock before the interval. Gibbs-White swings a decent corner in from the left, but Onana clears with a solid punch.

Nottingham Forest vs Manchester United

18:16

Nothing came of the free-kick for Forest, who are looking to win their final league game for only the second time in 10 calendar years. Their only only success came courtesy of a 1-0 victory over Wigan Athletic in 2019.

Nottingham Forest vs Manchester United

18:14

Forest are awarded a free-kick on the left flank after Wan-Bissaka is penalised for tripping Yates. This is a good opportunity for the hosts to get the ball into the box and threaten their opponents.

Nottingham Forest vs Manchester United

18:11

It has been an even first half with United shading possession (50.8 per cent). Can either side find the breakthrough before half-time?

Nottingham Forest vs Manchester United

18:09

It is worth noting United have failed to score in each of their last three away league games. They last went four without finding the net back in April 1989.

Nottingham Forest vs Manchester United

18:06

United threaten at the other end as Dalot and Eriksen combine to tee up Wan-Bissaka on the edge of the box. However, a well-timed Murillo block takes the sting out of the full-back's shot and Turner collects.

Nottingham Forest vs Manchester United

18:05

Danilo's superb crossfield pass finds Elanga in space on the right side of the penalty box. The former United winger lays the ball back to Yates, whose first-time shot is too high to trouble Onana.

Nottingham Forest vs Manchester United

18:02

Alex Ferguson and Dave Brailsford are among the interested spectators inside the City Ground. In a situation like this with the match so tight, their words of wisdom would almost certainly make a difference.

Nottingham Forest vs Manchester United

18:00

Good block! It is an important one, too. Gibbs-White's corner is only cleared as far as Danilo, whose fierce volley is heading towards the left corner with power. Thankfully for United, Wan-Bissaka is well-placed to deflect the attempt away from goal.

Nottingham Forest vs Manchester United

17:59

Although they are yet to find the breakthrough, Forest will be pleased with their defensive play so far. With 69, they have conceded the most Premier League goals in 2023, and will be eager to end the calendar year with a clean sheet.

Nottingham Forest vs Manchester United

17:56

The two teams remain in deadlock at the midway point of the first half, but both are yet to register their first shot on target in the contest.

Nottingham Forest vs Manchester United

17:54

Lovely link-up play sees United work the ball from one side of the pitch to another. It is eventually set for Wan-Bissaka to cross, but Danilo is there to clear.

Nottingham Forest vs Manchester United

17:52

You must go back to March 1992 for the last time Forest beat United in a league match. They did so courtesy of a 1-0 victory here with Nigel Clough scoring the only goal.

Nottingham Forest vs Manchester United

17:51

Forest attack down the left flank. Aina has been lively so far and he has plenty of space to run into. The full-back whips a dangerous ball across the six-yard area, but none of his team-mates are alert enough to attack it.

Nottingham Forest vs Manchester United

17:50

We are still goalless after the opening quarter of an hour at the City Ground, where United are aiming to record their 12th successive victory over Forest. The Red Devils have only previously enjoyed longer winning streaks against Aston Villa and Wigan Athletic (both 14 matches).

Nottingham Forest vs Manchester United

17:47

At the other end, the ball breaks kindly for Fernandes on the right flank. The United skipper whips the ball into the six-yard box, where a sliding Garnacho is just unable to connect and apply the finishing touch.

Nottingham Forest vs Manchester United

17:45

A nervy moment for Varane! The United defender looks to cut out a Forest cross at the near post, and deflects the ball dangerously across the six-yard box and towards goal. Luckily for the visitors, they manage to rescue the situation and eventually clear their lines.

Nottingham Forest vs Manchester United

17:43

Forest look to break the deadlock as Gibbs-White swings a deep corner into the box. The ball is cleared and Danilo looks to hook it back into the danger area, but it runs behind for a goal-kick.

Nottingham Forest vs Manchester United

17:42

Wood has been directly involved in each of Forest's last five Premier League goals. That is as many in two league games than he managed in his previous 27 combined.

Nottingham Forest vs Manchester United

17:40

A determined run from Aina turns defence into attack for Forest. He feeds the ball to Wood on the edge of the box. Fresh from his hat-trick on Boxing Day, the forward lets fly, but his left-footed attempt is always rising.

Nottingham Forest vs Manchester United

17:37

United look to apply pressure and Garnacho's cross deflects behind off Gibbs-White. However, the referee points for a goal-kick, much to the winger's dismay.

Nottingham Forest vs Manchester United

17:36

Of course, Forest have lost each of their last four home Premier League games. However, the hosts will be encouraged by that promising start.

Nottingham Forest vs Manchester United

17:34

Forest go straight onto the attack and Elanga's cross is met by the unmarked Dominguez, but his goalbound volley is deflected away by the head of Mainoo.

Nottingham Forest vs Manchester United

17:33

Tim Robinson is our referee today. He blows his whistle and Forest get the match under way.

Nottingham Forest vs Manchester United

17:31

The teams are making their way out onto the field and kick-off is fast approaching at the City Ground.

Nottingham Forest vs Manchester United

17:24

Seventh-place United will leapfrog West Ham to sixth with victory here. Meanwhile Forest, who are 16th, can move five points clear of the relegation zone by taking the spoils here.

Nottingham Forest vs Manchester United

17:24

Meanwhile, Erik ten Hag makes a single alteration from United's win over Villa. It is an enforced one, too, with Antony replacing Rasmus Hojlund, who misses out through illness having finally broken his Premier League duck last time out.

Nottingham Forest vs Manchester United

17:24

Nuno Espirito Santo makes just two changes from Forest's victory over Newcastle last time out. Dominguez and Yates come into the starting XI in place of Ibrahima Sangare and Hudson-Odoi with the latter dropping to the bench, where Boly returns from suspension. Following his hat-trick at St. James' Park, Wood leads the Reds' attack once again.

Nottingham Forest vs Manchester United

17:20

SUBS: Altay Bayindir, Sergio Reguilon, Willy Kambwala, Daniel Gore, Scott McTominay, Hannibal Mejbri, Donny van de Beek, Facundo Pellestri, Amad Diallo.

Nottingham Forest vs Manchester United

17:20

MANCHESTER UNITED (4-2-3-1): Andre Onana; Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Raphael Varane, Jonny Evans, Diogo Dalot; Kobbie Mainoo, Christian Eriksen; Antony, Bruno Fernandes, Alejandro Garnacho; Marcus Rashford.

Nottingham Forest vs Manchester United

17:16

SUBS: Odysseas Vlachodimos, Neco Williams, Willy Boly, Harry Toffolo, Joe Worrall, Nuno Tavares, Orel Mangala, Cheikhou Kouyate, Callum Hudson-Odoi.

Nottingham Forest vs Manchester United

17:16

NOTTINGHAM FOREST (4-2-3-1): Matt Turner; Gonzalo Montiel, Moussa Niakhate, Murillo, Ola Aina; Danilo, Ryan Yates; Morgan Gibbs-White, Nicolas Dominguez, Anthony Elanga; Chris Wood.

Nottingham Forest vs Manchester United

17:04

The City Ground is the venue for this clash between two sides aiming to build on Boxing Day victories. Forest came from behind to stun Newcastle United 3-1 at St James' Park, while United overturned a 2-0 deficit for a 3-2 win over Aston Villa at Old Trafford.

Nottingham Forest vs Manchester United

17:00

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Nottingham Forest vs Manchester United

16:30

Follow all the goals and latest action from the Premier League here with The Independent. Team news and line-ups coming up shortly…

Nottingham Forest vs Manchester United

17:04

Hello everyone and welcome to live text coverage of the Premier League showdown between Nottingham Forest and Manchester United.