Is Nottingham Forest vs Manchester City on TV? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Premier League fixture

Nottingham Forest host Manchester City in the Premier League (Getty Images)

Nottingham Forest host Manchester City in a key fixture at both ends of the Premier League table.

Pep Guardiola’s title chasers kept up their pursuit of a fourth consecutive title by sweeping aside Brighton on Thursday night, showcasing ominous intent as the run-in heats up.

The club control their own destiny with a game in hand over rivals Arsenal and Liverpool still to come, though their hosts will be out to throw them off course.

After plenty of noise around the defeat to Everton, Nuno Espirito Santo’s men will hope to make a statement on the pitch as they look to stave off relegation.

Here’s everything you need to know. Get the latest Nottingham Forest vs Manchester City prediction and odds here.

When is Nottingham Forest vs Manchester City?

Nottingham Forest vs Manchester City is due to kick off at 4.30pm BST on Suunday 28 April at the City Ground.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League, with coverage on the channel from 4pm BST. Subscribers can stream the game via Sky Go.

If you’re not a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.

Team news

Taiwo Awoniyi could again miss out for Nottingham Forest, while Willy Boly remains sidelined.

Erling Haaland is again a doubt for Manchester City having missed their last two games. Pep Guardiola is again likely to shuffle his squad as he manages minutes in a busy run-in.

Predicted line-ups

Nottingham Forest XI: Sels; Williams, Niakhate, Murillo, Aina; Dominguez, Danilo; Reyna, Gibbs-White, Hudson-Odoi; Wood.

Manchester City XI: Ederson; Walker, Stones, Dias, Gvardiol; Rodri; Silva, De Bruyne, Kovacic, Grealish; Alvarez.

Prediction

Nottingham Forest 1-3 Manchester City.

