Nottingham Forest vs Manchester United LIVE! Premier League match stream, latest team news, lineups, TV today

Erik ten Hag must show he can turn Man United's new era off the pitch into more than a flash in the pan on it when he takes the Red Devils to face Nottingham Forest today. This Premier League kick-off comes after United's thrilling 3-2 comeback win over Aston Villa on Boxing Day, which coincided with news that Sir Jim Ratcliffe has finally sealed his arrival at the club.

Rasmus Hojlund will be out to back up his first league for United at the City Ground as dreams of reasserting their bid for a top-four finish can turn to reality with another win here. Luke Shaw is one of many doubts for the visitors ahead of the teams being named.

Unlike United, Forest have sacked their manager in recent weeks, with Steve Cooper making way for Nuno Espirito Santo, who recorded his first win in his second game as Chris Wood starred in a big win at Newcastle over Christmas. Follow Nottingham Forest vs Man Utd LIVE via Standard Sport's match blog!

Kick-off: 5.30pm GMT | City Ground

Man Utd team news: Shaw still missing

Nottingham Forest team news: Sangare suspended

Score prediction

Nottingham Forest vs Man United prediction

Such has been the madness of United’s inconsistency this season, a Forest win would hardly be surprising.

Forest to win 2-1.

How we reckon the visitors will line up

Predicted Man Utd XI: Onana; Dalot, Varane, Evans, Reguilon; Mainoo, McTominay; Garnacho, Fernandes, Rashford; Hojlund

Early Man Utd team news

Manchester United are monitoring an issue for Luke Shaw and Sofyan Amrabat is also a doubt.

Lisandro Martinez, Casemiro and Mason Mount are set for mid-January returns while the likes of Harry Maguire, Victor Lindelof and Anthony Martial remain sidelined.

Our prediction for the home team

Predicted Nottm Forest XI: Turner; Montiel, Niakhate, Murillo, Aina; Danilo, Yates; Elanga, Gibbs-White, Hudson-Odoi; Wood

Early Nottingham Forest team news

Nottingham Forest boss Nuno Espirito Santo will welcome defender Willy Boly back from suspension as record signing Ibrahim Sangare serves a one-match ban.

The midfielder picked up his fifth yellow card of the season in the win at Newcastle and will be missing, along with injured trio Serge Aurier, Felipe and Taiwo Awoniyi.

Where to watch Nottingham Forest vs Man United

TV channel: The game will be broadcast on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Ultra HDR. Coverage starts at 5pm ahead of a 5.30pm kick-off.

Live stream: Subscribers will be able to watch on a live stream via the Sky Go app.

Hello and welcome to Standard Sport's coverage of Nottingham Forest vs Manchester United.

Kick-off comes at 5.30pm GMT from the City Ground.

It's a key game in the race for the top four and survival in the Premier League, while both enjoyed important wins last time out.

Keep up to date with all the build-up, match action and reaction right here!