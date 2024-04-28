Nottingham Forest vs Man City LIVE: Premier League team news, line-ups and more today

Manchester City will seek to keep the pressure on Arsenal in the Premier League title race when they head to Nottingham Forest on Sunday evening - and could indeed jump above the Gunners, depending on their result earlier on against Tottenham.

With Liverpool having fallen away badly in the past few weeks, it’s now very much just a two-horse race in the final stretch, with City aiming to retain their title yet again. They are in fact in the hunt for the domestic double, given they will face Man United in the FA Cup final, too.

As for Forest, it’s still all about survival and they need to focus on their football after a week of berating officials for costing them points. The fact remains that Nuno’s side are one place above the relegation zone and only a point clear of Luton - but maybe more worrisome, two points clear of Burnley who are the more in-form side.

Follow the live action below and see the Nottingham Forest vs Man City prediction and odds here.

Nottingham Forest vs Man City LIVE

Kick-off at 4:30pm BST

A win takes City top if Arsenal don’t win the derby; Forest are outside the bottom three by one point

Nottingham Forest FC - Manchester City FC

Is Nottingham Forest vs Man City on TV? Time, channel and how to watch

14:40 , Chris Wilson

Nottingham Forest host Manchester City in a key fixture at both ends of the Premier League table.

Pep Guardiola’s title chasers kept up their pursuit of a fourth consecutive title by sweeping aside Brighton on Thursday night, showcasing ominous intent as the run-in heats up.

The club control their own destiny with a game in hand over rivals Arsenal and Liverpool still to come, though their hosts will be out to throw them off course.

After plenty of noise around the defeat to Everton, Nuno Espirito Santo’s men will hope to make a statement on the pitch as they look to stave off relegation.

Here’s everything you need to know.

Is Nottingham Forest vs Man City on TV? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch

Follow Tottenham vs Arsenal LIVE

14:35 , Chris Wilson

In the day’s other big game at the top of the table, Arsenal have travelled across north London to face local rivals Tottenham

That game started at 2pm, and you can follow it below.

Tottenham vs Arsenal LIVE: Premier League team news and line-ups

Nottingham Forest vs Man City LIVE

14:25 , Lawrence Ostlere

Good afternoon and welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of today’s game between Nottingham Forest and Manchester City.

Pep Guardiola’s side face a struggling Forest side as they look to continue the chase on league leaders Arsenal, who have played one game more than the Cityzens.