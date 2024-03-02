Nottingham Forest vs Liverpool: Prediction, kick-off time, team news, TV, live stream, h2h results, odds today

The Premier League title race and relegation battle collide today when Nottingham Forest host Liverpool.

Having won the Carabao Cup and reached the FA Cup quarter-finals despite a mammoth injury crisis, Jurgen Klopp’s men (and boys) are looking to increase their one-point lead atop the table.

There is a sense that the sheer number of absentees will eventually catch up with Liverpool but they keep rolling, with the help of several impressive youth players who have risen to a considerable challenge in recent games.

Next up are Forest, who have one league win in six games and dangle precariously above the dropzone - while waiting to hear if they face a points deduction for financial rule breaches.

Date, kick-off time and venue

Nottingham Forest vs Liverpool is scheduled for a 3pm GMT kick-off today, Saturday, March 2, 2024.

The match will take place at the City Ground.

Mohamed Salah scored as Liverpool beat Forest in October (PA)

Where to watch Nottingham Forest vs Liverpool

TV channel: In the UK, the game will not be televised live as it lands during the 3pm Saturday blackout.

Free highlights: The Sky Sports app and YouTube channel will show highlights from 5.15pm with Match of the Day broadcasting on BBC One at 10.30pm.

Nottingham Forest vs Liverpool team news

Forest are hoping to welcome back Ola Aina, Willy Boly, Nuno Tavares and Ibrahim Sangare from knocks.

Chris Wood is another injury worry while January signing Gio Reyna could earn his first start.

Liverpool had a total of 14 players unavailable for the midweek win over Southampton.

Mohamed Salah misses out once again this weekend but Darwin Nunez, Wataru Endo, Dominik Szoboszlai and Andrew Robertson are all potential returnees.

Nottingham Forest vs Liverpool prediction

Liverpool have not played particularly well despite their back-to-back cup wins over the past week, which is little surprise given their injury issues.

The question is whether they can get key players back before an opponent finally takes advantage of their tired and/or inexperienced legs.

An out-of-form Forest do not look like the team to do that, though.

Liverpool to win, 1-0.

Head to head (h2h) history and results

Liverpool have won three of the four meetings they have shared with Forest in the past two years, having previously not faced them since 1999.

Nottingham Forest wins: 31

Liverpool wins: 59

Draws: 29

Nottingham Forest vs Liverpool match odds

Nottingham Forest: 5/1

Liverpool: 8/15

Draw: 10/3

Odds via Betfair (subject to change).