Nottingham Forest 2-0 Fulham LIVE: Updates, score, news, stats, highlights

Relegation-haunted Nottingham Forest host midtable Fulham at the City Ground on Tuesday and all of the pressure is on Nuno Espirito Santo's side.

Forest drew 1-1 at home against Crystal Palace at the weekend as Chris Wood's equalizer earned them a well-deserved point. That point took Forest out of the relegation zone on goal difference and after their four-point deduction for breaching Premier League Profitability and Sustainability Rules (which they are appealing) there is a siege mentality growing. Morgan Gibbs-White, Callum Hudson-Odoi and Divock Origi hold the key to Forest's attack and they need to start scoring more goals down the final stretch if they're going to stay up.

Fulham fought back from 3-1 down at Sheffield United to draw 3-3 late on at the weekend as Marco Silva was disappointed with their defensive display and slow start. However, Rodrigo Muniz is in red-hot form up top and scored a stunning bicycle kick to rescue a point for Fulham at Sheffield United as the Brazilian striker has scored eight goals in his last eight Premier League games. Fulham's main aim is to push for an eighth place finish which could be a European spot.

Kick off: 2:30pm ET, Tuesday (April 2)

TV Channel: Peacock Premium

Online: Premier League on Peacock

Nottingham Forest vs Fulham score: 2-0

Hudson-Odoi 9'

Nottingham Forest vs Fulham live updates!

Wood totally catches out Leno and it’s 2-0! - Nottingham Forest 2-0 Fulham (19th minute)

That is outrageous from Chris Wood! He turns and from 25 yards out he has a pop and totally catches Leno out as the ball flies in to the bottom corner. Forest are in dreamland. The City Ground is going bonkers.

It should be 2-0 to Forest as Hudson-Odoi misses a big chance

The ball is worked to Hudson-Odoi and he is clean through on goal but decides to cut back in and Fulham clear from a corner. Nuno Espirito Santo is livid. Hudson-Odoi should have hit that first time.

Perfect start for Forest as Hudson-Odoi curls home - Nottingham Forest 1-0 Fulham (9th minute)

The City Ground has erupted as Gibbs-White turns and plays a lovely ball to the left to find Hudson-Odoi in-behind and he cuts inside and curls home a beauty to put the hosts 1-0 up. That was silky.

Nottingham Forest lineup

Sels; Williams, Omobamidele, Murillo, Aina; Yates, Danilo; Elanga, Gibbs-White, Hudson-Odoi; Wood

Fulham lineup

Leno; Tete, Tosin, Bassey, Robinson; Palhinha, Lukic; Wilson, Pereira, Iwobi; Muniz

Nottingham Forest focus, team news

Forest's injury issues are calming down but they are missing their main up top in Awoniyi. Chris Wood is stepping in well to that role and USMNT fans should watch out for Gio Reyna getting more minutes in this game after his decent cameo at the weekend.

OUT: Taiwo Awoniyi (undisclosed) | QUESTIONABLE: Nuno Tavares (thigh), Ola Aina (undisclosed), Willy Boly (undisclosed)

Fulham focus, team news

Fulham have no injuries which is a huge bonus for Silva as they go full steam ahead for a top 10 finish late in the season.