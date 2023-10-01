Nottingham Forest vs Brentford, live! Score, updates, video highlights, how to watch, stream link

Both Nottingham Forest and Brentford will try to continue their strong starts to the season, rebound from defeat last time out and climb back into the Premier League's top half when they meet at the City Ground on Sunday.

For Forest, it was a humbling (even if expected) 2-0 defeat to three-time defending champions Manchester City, though Steve Cooper's Tricky Trees acquitted themselves quite well and made Pep Guardiola's side sweat after Rodri's inexplicable red card just 25 seconds into the second half. Forest are yet to lose back-to-back games this season 2W-1D-3L) — a mark they will look to keep alive on Sunday.

As for Brentford, successive PL defeats was their fate as the Bees were somewhat surprisingly turned over and thumped 3-1 by Everton in west London; that on the heels of a valiant 1-0 defeat away to Newcastle the week before; and followed by a 1-0 defeat to Arsenal in the League Cup third round at midweek. Thomas Frank's side is spiraling just a bit, with long-term injuries (Rico Henry and Kevin Schade) piling on top of Ivan Toney's gambling ban which will have him out until January.

How to watch Nottingham Forest vs Brentford live, stream link, time

Kickoff: 9 am ET, Sunday (Oct. 1)

TV: USA Network

Online: Watch online via NBCSports.com

Nottingham Forest lineup

Focus on Nottingham Forest, injury news

OUT: Danilo (thigh) | QUESTIONABLE: Nuno Tavares (groin)

Focus on Brentford, injury news

OUT: Ivan Toney (suspension), Ben Mee (calf), Rico Henry (torn ACL - out for season), Kevin Schade (adductor), Mikkel Damsgaard (knee), Josh Dasilva (hamstring), Shandon Baptiste (shoulder)