Nottingham Forest vs Brentford LIVE: Premier League result, final score and reaction

The 2023/24 Premier League season is under way and you can follow every game and every goal right here with The Independent.

This year sees Manchester City try to defend their crown and claim a historic fourth title in succession. Pep Guardiola’s all-conquering City, who also won the Champions League and FA Cup last season, will have to see off Arsenal, Chelsea, Manchester United, Liverpool and the rest to claim an unprecedented sixth league title in seven years.

Meanwhile Luton Town are making their first appearance in the Premier League, having risen from non-league in an incredible decade of progress. They followed Championship winners Burnley and second-placed Sheffield United in earning promotion to the top flight.

Follow the latest action from the Premier League below.

Nottingham Forest vs Brentford LIVE: Premier League updates

Kick off 2pm

HT: Nottingham Forest 0-0 Brentford

Red Card! Moussa Niakhate sent off for Nottingham Forest

GOAL! Christian Nørgaard scores! Nottingham Forest 0-1 Brentford

GOAL! Nicolas Dominguez scores! Nottingham Forest 1-1 Brentford

Nottingham Forest FC 1 - 1 Brentford FC

16:11

While Frank will be content to see Brentford avoid a third straight Premier League defeat, he will be frustrated by their failure to punish 10-man Forest. His mood will not be improved when he watches certain incidents back, either! Dominguez was fortunate to avoid conceding a penalty for handball in the first half, and replays also show that Turner may have caught Wissa inside the box early in the second period…

16:09

And breathe! If the first half was dull, the second made for exceptional viewing, but there's nothing to separate Nottingham Forest and Brentford in the end! The hosts went down to 10 men when Niakhate – who had already been booked – clumsily scraped his studs down Wissa's calf, and Brentford took the lead when Norgaard headed home from the resulting free-kick. However, Forest hit back through Dominguez's fine header, and some heroic defending from Boly and Murillo ensured they navigated 13 tense minutes of stoppage time. It finishes 1-1!

16:07

FULL-TIME: NOTTINGHAM FOREST 1-1 BRENTFORD.

16:05

Brentford have everyone forward as Roerslev crosses from the right… but Turner claims it! That will surely be that at the City Ground!

16:04

HUGE BLOCK! Mbeumo brings the ball down inside a crowded penalty area before offloading for Maupay. He blasts at goal from 15 yards out, but Boly throws himself in front of the ball to divert it over! There's a quick VAR check for handball… but there was absolutely nothing in that!

16:03

Now Collins steps out to play a neat pass through for Onyeka, but Boly goes to ground to make the block. We just had a brief stoppage, so we will go beyond the 13 signalled minutes of stoppage time!

16:03

WIDE! Gibbs-White's delivery finds Boly, who glances his header just wide of the bottom-left corner. He was totally unmarked 12 yards out!

16:00

Now Gibbs-White wins a free-kick in a promising position. The former Wolves man will lift this one into the Brentford area...

16:00

OVER! Brentford work a corner out to Norgaard, who strikes it from 25 yards out. His vicious effort dips as Turner scrambles across his goal, and it just brushes the roof of the net on it's way over!

16:00

OFF THE LINE! Mbeumo hits a dreadful cross which everybody expects to drift out of play. However, Olakigbe is alive to keep the ball in before driving in from the left and shooting low towards goal. Turner is beaten, but Murillo gets back to make a goal-saving block! Forest are hanging on!

15:58

SO CLOSE! Forest's substitutes almost combine for a dramatic winner! Origi gets forward to cross from the right, finding Wood in the centre. The delivery is just behind the towering striker six yards out, and he heads narrowly over the top-left corner!

15:56

Mbeumo has had a game to forget here! He slides a pass in front of Roerslev on the overlap, but it carries far too much weight and goes behind!

15:55

Roerslev stands up a cross from the right… but Mbeumo can't keep his header down! So far, so good for Forest in stoppage time – they're managing the game well.

15:54

Onyeka was booked for his challenge on Gibbs-White, which led to Forest's initial set-piece chance.

15:53

WOW. We will have 13 additional minutes here! The Forest fans are fuming with that announcement.

15:52

Meanwhile, Olakigbe has replaced Janelt.

15:51

Brentford have made their final changes. Roerslev is on for Ajer.

15:50

WHAT A CHALLENGE! Gibbs-White wins a free-kick in a promising position, but Brentford clear the set-piece and break in devastating fashion. Mbeumo breaks in behind and looks set to pull the trigger, but Gibbs-White appears from nowhere to make a goal-saving tackle!

15:49

SAVE! Mbeumo steps inside before seeing his shot charged down. It spins towards the area, where Maupay shoots on the turn, but his effort is held by Turner, diving low to his right.

15:48

Forest are penned back inside their own half now, with Brentford working it side to side and patiently looking for an opening.

15:46

Mbeumo's corner is flicked on dangerously, but there are no Brentford players gambling at the far post and Mangala can clear!

15:45

Maupay gets a stroke of luck as his loose touch bounces off Kouyate and comes back to him, but he;s crowded out on the left side of the box. Mbeumo then crosses low from the right, and it deflects just wide of the near post!

15:45

Brentford have seven minutes plus added time to find a winner. They were in a great position following Niakhate's red card and Norgaard's opener, but Dominguez's first Premier League goal looks like salvaging a point for Forest.

15:42

That's a bold change from Cooper, with Forest seemingly still operating with a front three of Gibbs-White, Wood and Origi despite being a man down. Mangala and Kouyate are anchoring the hosts' midfield.

15:41

Cooper will make two further substitutions. Dominguez is unable to continue, so Origi comes on.

15:41

Substitution Taiwo Micheal Awoniyi Christopher Grant Wood

15:40

Dominguez looks to have pulled something as he stretched to challenge Mbeumo on the Brentford right. The Forest goalscorer is still down on the turf and he looks to be in some discomfort.

15:37

Heroic block from Toffolo, who makes a massive block to prevent Maupay volleying Ghoddos' deep cross home. The resulting corner is cleared as far as Onyeka, but he miscues with his long-range effort.

15:37

Substitution Ibrahim Sangaré Cheikhou Kouyaté

15:35

Sangare – who is on a booking – sticks with Lewis-Potter on the Brentford left before knocking the ball out with a well-timed tackle. He had to get that one right.

15:35

Substitution Keane William Lewis-Potter Neal Maupay

15:34

Turner has to stay alert to prevent Mbeumo from breaking in behind, coming off his line to sweep up from Wissa's pass.

15:33

Paul Tierney has given two red cards in four Premier League games this season, no referee has given more.

15:33

We're into the final 20 minutes of the 90 with Brentford looking to press their numerical advantage home. Aurier gets back on the cover to dispossess Lewis-Potter – Forest have coped well since the red card.

15:30

Jensen hurls another long throw towards the area, where it's flicked on towards Norgaard. He goes up for the header alongside Turner, who unconvincingly flaps at the ball as he goes down. The referee gives the goalkeeper the benefit of the doubt and signals for a foul.

15:30

Yellow Card Ibrahim Sangaré

15:29

Substitution Mathias Jensen Ogochukwu Frank Onyeka

15:29

Substitution Aaron Buchanan Hickey Sayed Saman Ghoddos

15:29

There might be questions asked of Flekken following Forest's leveller – his starting position seemed to be off and Dominguez was able to float a header over the goalkeeper but under the crossbar.

15:25

Assist Harry Stefano Toffolo

15:25

The Forest fans are not happy with the decisions that have gone against their team here, but Cooper can have absolutely no complaints with Niakhate's dismissal – he scraped his studs down the back of Wissa's leg.

15:24

Janelt is left in a heap following a heavy challenge in midfield. He receives treatment before being helped to his feet.

15:21

THE GOAL STANDS! Norgaard is adjudged to be level with the Forest defenders! The City Ground crowd don't like it, but Brentford lead 10-man Forest 1-0!

15:20

Substitution Anthony David Junior Elanga Morgan Anthony Gibbs-White

15:20

This is extremely tight! Norgaard might just have been level with Boly and Sangare as the crowd of players darted towards goal. We're still waiting for a final decision…

15:18

Assist Mathias Jensen

15:17

Yellow 2nd/RC Moussa Niakhaté

15:16

WIDE! Janelt lets fly from the edge of the box, and his deflected strike drops just wide of the right-hand post with Turner scrambling! Forest clear the resulting corner, then Lewis-Potter fires a wild effort off target.

15:15

There was a brief VAR check on that last incident to ascertain whether Wissa had a case for a penalty, but it was soon cleared.

15:14

ALMOST A COMEDIC GOAL! Turner takes far too long over a clearance and Wissa charges in to make a sliding challenge on the goalkeeper! The loose ball trickles slowly towards the goal line, but Boly races back to make a last-ditch clearance. What a let-off for Forest.

15:12

Jensen gets around the back of Niakhate before seeing his driven cross blocked. Lewis-Potter then drives inside from the left, but Dominguez gets back to make a clean intervention. Brentford have started the second half on top.

15:09

Murillo draws a few gasps with a lovely flick around the corner to find Dominguez. He tries to slide a pass into the area for Awoniyi, but Collins pokes out a leg to block it.

15:08

Wissa (seven) and Awoniyi (14) managed the fewest and second-fewest touches of all players during the first half. Both teams need to find a better way of servicing their frontmen.

15:08

Forest's hearts are in mouths as Turner comes some way out from his goal before seeing a clearance charged down by Norgaard. Fortunately for the hosts, the loose ball doesn't drop to a blue shirt.

15:06

Forest get the ball rolling for the second half, with neither boss opting to make any changes at the break!

14:58

Brentford wanted a penalty for handball shortly before the half-time whistle was blown, and replays show the ball brushed Dominguez's outstretched hand before bouncing up onto Boly's arm! Forest may have gotten away with one there!

14:55

It's still goalless as we reach the interval at the City Ground! Forest started brightly and thought they had the lead when Awoniyi prodded home at the back post following an early corner, but the striker was correctly ruled to be offside. Brentford played their way into the first half after making a sluggish start, and they created the best chance from a late free-kick, with Janelt's deflected strike calling Turner into action. Both coaches will expect to see more in attack after the break – stay tuned for more!

14:52

HALF-TIME: NOTTINGHAM FOREST 0-0 BRENTFORD.

14:51

PENALTY APPEAL… WAVED AWAY! Janelt nods the corner down, and the ball bounces before skipping up onto Boly's hand. The visitors appeal for a spot-kick, but referee Paul Tierney rules the defender had his arm in a natural position.

14:50

BIG CHANCE! Brentford try one off the training ground as Mbeumo plays the free-kick square for Norgaard, who lifts a nice pass into Janelt's path. His powerful shot takes a deflection before Turner pushes it into the air, and no Brentford player is able to turn the rebound home! Corner!

14:48

Lewis-Potter gets forward to win a deep free-kick on Brentford's left flank. Mbeumo will deliver this one.

14:48

That's a concerning sight for Forest – debutant Murillo appears to be limping following a heavy coming-together. The Brazilian will soldier on for now as we enter two minutes of stoppage time.

14:47

Forest win a free-kick 30 yards out, slightly to the left of the box. Hudson-Odoi clips it towards Awoniyi and Aurier at the far post, but neither can make a connection as it floats behind.

14:46

A collective groan sounds out as Elanga misplaces a simple pass inside Brentford's half. Forest have lost their way in the last 15 minutes or so.

14:45

Pinnock goes up for another of Jensen's long throws, staying in the Forest area after it's cleared. Norgaard picks him out with a deep delivery from the right, but there are no Brentford team-mates attacking his knock-down, which Turner claims with ease.

14:42

The possession in this first half has been evenly split, 50-50. This has become a somewhat attritional affair – can either team find an opener to spark the contest into life before the break?

14:41

Norgaard works the ball wide to Mbeumo, who takes a heavy touch to allow Niakhate in before fouling the Forest defender. Mbeumo and his strike partner Wissa will be disappointed with their failure to make their mark on this first half.

14:37

We're yet to see a shot on target from either team in this match, which is yet to burst into life as we pass the 35-minute mark.

14:37

Forest's momentum has just stalled a bit here, with Brentford playing their way into the game. Jensen launches a long throw into the hosts' area, but it's cleared. Ajer then chases back after Hudson-Odoi before recovering possession cleanly.

14:35

Wide! Mbeumo sends a disappointing corner in low towards the near post, and Ajer can only flick it comfortably off target.

14:34

Mbeumo looks to be going for goal with his powerful free-kick, and Murillo does well to head it behind for a corner while under pressure and facing his own goal.

14:32

Brentford enjoy a long spell in possession, looking to take the sting out of the contest following Forest's enterprising start.

14:31

Yellow Card Moussa Niakhaté

14:30

Unlucky! Aurier almost latches onto a beautifully weighted pass over the top of Brentford's backline, but his touch just lets him down under pressure from Flekken and it goes behind.

14:29

Brentford's corner is flicked on dangerously by Collins, but Forest clear it at the second attempt. The hosts then launch a counter-attack, but Sangare wastefully shoots against the legs of a visiting defender from range.

14:29

Brentford threaten for the first time as Hickey steps inside before looking for the run of Lewis-Potter with his throughball into the area. Murillo gets across to make a crucial challenge, and Brentford have to settle for a corner.

14:27

WIDE! Awoniyi cuts inside from the left before releasing to Elanga on the right side of the box. The Swede drives past his marker before shooting, but his low effort is just wide of the near post!

14:26

Brentford are looking to avoid suffering three successive league defeats for the first time since April. We're past the 20-minute mark and the Bees have had to do the majority of the defending, but they are yet to concede a clear-cut chance.

14:23

Brentford have finally settled into a better rhythm on the ball. Ajer gets forward on the overlap, but Hudson-Odoi tracks back well to make a well-timed slide tackle.

14:21

Niakhate has started at left-back for Forest, with Murillo tucking inside alongside Boly. The hosts are enjoying another prolonged spell on the ball, with Brentford sitting off in a 4-5-1 shape.

14:18

Janelt does well to win a tussle with Aurier as both men go to ground in midfield. Brentford then look to get Mbeumo involved for the first time, but his poor touch runs out of play on the Bees' right.

14:17

Boly looks for Awoniyi over the top, and Flekken has to come off his line to claim it. Brentford then immediately give possession back to Forest – they need to enjoy a spell on the ball!

14:16

Brentford have won five of their last eight away league games against Forest (one draw, two defeats), drawing 2-2 in their only previous top-flight visit to the City Ground last season.

14:15

Sangare sweeps a wonderful pass out to Hudson-Odoi, who checks back before finding Dominguez, another of Forest's recent additions. His cross is too deep, however, and it runs all the way out.

14:14

Elanga races into the box once again, but he's forced wide as Brentford recover their defensive shape. The hosts have started with good intensity here.

14:13

GOAL, BUT NO, THE FLAG IS UP! Hudson-Odoi's corner is flicked on to the far post, where Awoniyi arrives to stab it home! His celebrations, however, are cut short by the linesman's flag, and a VAR check soon confirms that decision. This has been a bright start from Forest, however.

14:11

Elanga breaks down the right to win a corner for Forest. There's a brief VAR check for serious foul play as the winger seemed to catch Janelt earlier in the move, but that is swiftly cleared.

14:10

Hickey's yellow card, issued after one minute and 13 seconds, was the second-earliest shown in a Premier League game so far this season, after Ashley Young against Brentford last week (38 seconds). He's walking a disciplinary tightrope now.

14:09

Now Murillo concedes possession to Norgaard, but he overhits his pass towards Jensen, who is unable to stop it skipping behind for a Forest goal-kick.

14:08

It's another nervy moment for Brentford as Awoniyi spins Collins while attempting to reach a long pass over the top. Flekken is alert to the danger, though, coming off his line to smother the loose ball.

14:06

The Brentford backline stands firm to clear Hudson-Odoi's outswinging delivery. Niakhate then launches a long throw into the area, but the Bees repel the danger again.

14:03

Yellow Card Aaron Buchanan Hickey

14:03

We're under way at the City Ground as Brentford get the ball rolling!

13:59

Forest have lost just two of their last 17 home Premier League matches (eight wins, seven draws), with their only defeats in that run coming against Newcastle United and Manchester United. Will they maintain their impressive record on this ground, or can Brentford come away from Nottingham with all three points? Kick-off is fast approaching in the East Midlands!

13:57

Frank also makes three changes to the team he picked for Wednesday's EFL Cup defeat to Arsenal. Ajer, Jensen and Lewis-Potter are brought in with Mathias Jorgensen, Onyeka and Roerslev replaced. The Brentford boss was furious with his team's performance in last week's Premier League defeat to Everton, but injuries to key men including Rico Henry, Kevin Schade and Ben Mee have left him with little room for rotation.

13:53

Cooper makes three changes to the Forest team which started at the Etihad Stadium last week. Brazilian centre-back Murillo – who joined from Corinthians before the transfer window closed – makes his debut in place of Nuno Tavares. Hudson-Odoi and Elanga are also brought in out wide, with Ola Aina and, perhaps surprisingly, Gibbs-White being replaced.

13:49

BRENTFORD SUBS: Thomas Strakosha, Neal Maupay, Zanka, Saman Ghoddos, Frank Onyeka, Mads Roerslev, Yehor Yarmolyuk, Michael Olakigbe, Ethan Brierley.

13:49

BRENTFORD (4-3-3): Mark Flekken; Kristoffer Ajer, Nathan Collins, Ethan Pinnock, Aaron Hickey; Mathias Jensen, Christian Norgaard, Vitaly Janelt; Bryan Mbeumo, Yoane Wissa, Keane Lewis-Potter.

13:45

NOTTINGHAM FOREST SUBS: Odysseas Vlachodimos, Joe Worrall, Cheikhou Kouyate, Morgan Gibbs-White, Chris Wood, Andrey Santos, Harry Toffolo, Divock Origi, Gonzalo Montiel.

13:45

NOTTINGHAM FOREST (4-2-3-1): Matt Turner; Serge Aurier, Willy Boly, Moussa Niakhate, Murillo; Orel Mangala, Ibrahim Sangare; Anthony Elanga, Nicolas Dominguez, Callum Hudson-Odoi; Taiwo Awoniyi.

