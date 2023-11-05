Nottingham Forest vs Aston Villa, live! Score, live updates, how to watch, stream, videos

Nottingham Forest hopes a home match can help it end a two-month wait for a Premier League win when its six-match winless run welcomes Aston Villa to the City Ground on Sunday (Watch live at 9am ET online via NBCSports.com).

Steve Cooper's Tricky Trees do have four draws during that stretch, but wins are what will help them feel more comfort than their 10-point haul that currently sets them five points clear of the bottom three.

[ MORE: Premier League table — Standings from 2023-24 season ]

There are a lot easier opponents than Sunday's visitors, as Unai Emery's Villa are thriving this season.

The Villans enter this weekend just four points off the top of the table, unbeaten in six-straight across all competitions with five wins and a collective 19-5 goal differential.

How to watch Nottingham Forest vs Aston Villa live, stream link, start time

Kick off: 9am ET Sunday (November 5)

TV Channel: USA Network

Online: Watch live on NBCSports.com

Nottingham Forest lineup

Three changes from #LIVNFO.

Odysseas starts in goal.

Danilo back in the squad.



Here's our side to take on @AVFCOfficial.



#NFOAVL — Nottingham Forest (@NFFC) November 5, 2023

Aston Villa lineup

Your Aston Villa team! pic.twitter.com/ztP8iWejSm — Aston Villa (@AVFCOfficial) November 5, 2023

Focus on Nottingham Forest, injuries

Forest finally have a healthy Taiwo Awoniyi, who is the side's best bet to make the most of playmakers like Morgan Gibbs-White and the currently injured Callum Hudson-Odoi. Divock Origi's injury certainly hasn't helped things, either.

OUT: Callum Hudson-Odoi (hamstring), Divock Origi (hip), Gonzalo Montiel (calf), Chris Wood (thigh) | QUESTIONABLE: Danilo (thigh), Felipe (knee)

Focus on Aston Villa, injuries

Ollie Watkins and Moussa Diaby have been a sensational top-line pair, while Douglas Luiz and Boubacar Kamara a dynamic duo in the heart of the midfield.

OUT: Emiliano Buendia (torn ACL - out for season), Tyrone Mings (torn ACL - out for season), Jacob Ramsey (ankle), Alex Moreno (undisclosed) | QUESTIONABLE: Jhon Duran (toe)

