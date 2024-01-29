Nottingham Forest vs Arsenal: Prediction, kick-off time, TV, live stream, team news, h2h results, odds

Arsenal will have the chance to move to within two points of the top of the Premier League when they travel to face Nottingham Forest on Tuesday night.

With Liverpool not in action until they host Chelsea on Wednesday, the Gunners can close the gap for at least 24 hours and keep confidence high ahead of their showdown with Jurgen Klopp's side next weekend.

Arsenal have had more than a week off since they were last in action, cruising past Crystal Palace at home, but this is set to be a tougher test for Mikel Arteta and his players, at a ground they have been beaten on in each of their past three visits.

Forest were held to a goalless draw by Bristol City on Friday night in the FA Cup, leaving them with a replay to squeeze into a busy fixture list.

Date, kick-off time and venue

Nottingham Forest vs Arsenal is scheduled for a 7:30pm GMT kick-off on Tuesday, January 30, 2024.

The match will take place at the City Ground in Nottingham.

Arsenal returned to winning ways against Crystal Palace (Action Images via Reuters)

Where to watch Nottingham Forest vs Arsenal

TV channel: In the UK, the game will be televised live on TNT Sports 2, with coverage beginning at 7pm GMT.

Live stream: Subscribers can also catch the contest live online via the Discovery+ app and website.

Live blog: You can follow all the action this afternoon via Standard Sport’s live blog, with expert analysis from Simon Collings at the ground.

Nottingham Forest vs Arsenal team news

Nuno Tavares is ineligible to face his parent club and all six of Forest's players at the Africa Cup of Nations have reached the knockout stages, meaning Cheikhou Kouyate, Moussa Niakhate, Ola Aina, Ibrahim Sangare, Serge Aurier and Willy Boly are all unavailable.

But Forest have welcomed injured trio Anthony Elanga, Taiwo Awoniyi and Felipe back to training.

Thomas Partey has returned to full first-team training as he nears a return from a thigh injury. He is unlikely to be rushed back into action, but Partey could make the squad against Forest.

Declan Rice is expected to be fit, after coming off against Palace with tightness in his hamstring as well as Gabriel after he picked up an issue last time out.

Gabriel Martinelli will hope he has done enough to start after scoring twice off the bench in that game.

Thomas Partey could be included in the squad for Arsenal (Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

Nottingham Forest vs Arsenal prediction

Arsenal have been really poor in recent years when travelling to the City Ground, with two defeats in the FA Cup and a 1-0 loss at the end of last season when their title charge had fallen apart.

After a stumbling run before the winter break, the Gunners did look more like their usual selves against Palace, even if the Eagles offered little resistance. Forest can be expected to put up more of a fight, but Arsenal are fancied to just about get the job done ahead of a pivotal clash with Liverpool.

Arsenal to win, 2-1.

Head to head (h2h) history and results

Nottingham Forest wins: 29

Draws: 22

Arsenal wins: 53

Nottingham Forest vs Arsenal match odds

Nottingham Forest: 11/2

Draw: 11/4

Arsenal: 1/3

Odds via Betfair (subject to change).