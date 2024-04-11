Nottingham Forest v Wolves: Pick of the stats

Here are the key facts and figures before Saturday's game between Nottingham Forest and Wolves in the Premier League.

Nottingham Forest have won just one of their last 10 league games against Wolves (D4 L5) and are winless in all three against them in the Premier League (D2 L1).

Wolves are unbeaten in their last five away league games against Nottingham Forest (W3 D2), since a 3-1 Championship defeat in March 2013.

No side has lost more Premier League games in 2024 than Nottingham Forest (7), with only Burnley (8) and Sheffield United (7) earning fewer points than Forest so far this calendar year (9).

Wolves have kept just two clean sheets in their last 32 Premier League away games, with both of those coming this season in a 1-0 win at Everton (August) and 0-0 draw at Brighton (January).

Chris Wood has scored 12 Premier League goals for Nottingham Forest this season, only ever netting more in the 2019-20 campaign (14 with Burnley). Only against West Ham (7) has he scored more Premier League goals than he has against Wolves (6), and he scored his first ever Premier League hat-trick against them in April 2021.