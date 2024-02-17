Nottingham Forest 2-0 West Ham: Taiwo Awoniyi adds to Hammers' woes

West Ham fans displayed a 'Moyes Out' banner in the away end at the City Ground

Nottingham Forest climbed five points clear of the Premier League relegation zone and added to the pressure on West Ham United manager David Moyes with a deserved victory at the City Ground.

Taiwo Awoniyi gave the home side the lead just before half-time and Callum Hudson-Odoi made sure of the win in added time when he scored for the third consecutive game.

On-loan midfielder Kalvin Phillips was shown two yellow cards in three minutes midway through the second half as he had another game to forget for West Ham.

Forest move up to 15th while Moyes' side's failure to bounce back from the 6-0 defeat against Arsenal last Sunday means they stay eighth.

Nuno Espirito Santo's side went into the game on the back of six defeats in their last seven home matches but took advantage of the opportunity to face a West Ham side chastened by last weekend's thrashing.

Striker Michail Antonio started for the first time since the middle of November but the Hammers struggled to create any clear-cut chances.

After Phillips' dismissal, Forest pushed for a second goal and were denied what they thought was a penalty when Maxwel Cornet stood on the ankle of Neco Williams.

Referee Tom Bramall spared Alphonse Areola's blushes in the 90th minute after he let Danilo's powerful effort squirm over the line - but Ryan Yates was judged to be offside.

Moyes now a man under pressure

He might have steered the Hammers to a European trophy nine months ago and have them sitting a respectable eighth in the league but West Ham fans are not happy with Moyes.

The London Stadium was half empty at half-time last Sunday as Arsenal went into the break with a 4-0 lead - with two more goals still to come.

West Ham fans travelled to the City Ground hoping for a response but it was tame at best and a 'Moyes Out' banner could be seen from the away end.

Moyes was asked about the banner after the game and urged West Ham fans to reflect on how far the team has progressed in the past three years.

"I'm really disappointed that we didn't win today and I'm really disappointed with a couple of results. But you mustn't forget the good results, you mustn't forget the wins even this season.

"We're sitting in a strong position - last season we were sitting near the bottom. It was only three years ago that we were Nottingham Forest and fighting relegation. We've moved on a long way from there."

"What more do you want?" is a question poised to discontented Hammers fans - but it is also true to say they have lost their last three games without scoring a single goal.

Lucas Paqueta's absence is a significant blow for Moyes but Hammers fans will point to a squad that is stronger than most the club has had and say the Scotsman should be doing more with it.

The experienced manager will know the home game against Brentford is one he dare not lose.

Hudson-Odoi hits purple patch

Hudson-Odoi made his Chelsea debut in 2017 and was soon regarded as one of the Premier League's most exciting prospects - with Bayern Munich's interest in him proof of the potential he had shown.

A full England debut followed against Montenegro in March 2019 but an Achilles tendon injury the following month stalled his progress.

The 23-year-old has not been a fixture in the Forest side since his transfer in the summer but his goal against West Ham was his third in consecutive games to suggest the forward is enjoying life under new Forest manager Nuno.

Along with the powerful Awoniyi and gifted playmaker Gibbs-White, Forest will have a fine attacking trio that is the envy of the bottom half of the table if Hudson-Odoi maintains this kind of form.

Awoniyi was withdrawn with injury and if he is missing for any length of time, Forest will look to goals from the in-form Hudson-Odoi to ensure their top-flight status.