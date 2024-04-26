Nottingham Forest v Manchester City preview: Team news, head to head and stats
TEAM NEWS
Nottingham Forest have no new injury concerns for the visit of Manchester City, although Taiwo Awoniyi is expected to remain out.
Willy Boly is their sole confirmed absentee.
Erling Haaland is Manchester City's only fitness concern, with the forward having missed the last two games due to an unspecified injury.
Some rotation could be expected, with the likes of John Stones and Ruben Dias rested in midweek.
MATCH FACTS
Head-to-head
Nottingham Forest have lost just three of their last 16 top-flight home games against Manchester City (W10, D3).
City could complete their first league double over Forest since 2000 in the second tier, and their first in the top flight since 1991.
Nottingham Forest
Nottingham Forest have won just one of their last nine Premier League games (D3, L5), though they are unbeaten in their last three at the City Ground.
Forest's 2-0 win against West Ham United in February is their only clean sheet in 23 Premier League matches.
They have lost eight of their last nine fixtures against the reigning top-flight champions (D1), conceding 32 goals in total.
Nuno Espirito Santo has won three of his last five Premier League encounters with Manchester City, including his most recent meeting when at Tottenham Hotspur in August 2021.
He has lost just one of his four home top-flight matches against Pep Guardiola, a 3-1 defeat with Wolves in September 2020.
Morgan Gibbs-White has scored two goals and assisted two in his last three Premier League home games.
Gibbs White has been involved in 19 goals at the City Ground since Forest's return to the top flight, eight more than any other player (eight goals, 11 assists).
Chris Wood's first Premier League goal for Nottingham Forest came against Manchester City in this fixture last season. He's scored five goals in nine home league starts for Forest.
Manchester City
Manchester City are the third side in top-flight history to go unbeaten in 30 games in all competitions (W24, D6), emulating Nottingham Forest (40 in 1978) and Manchester United (twice - 34 in 1993-94 and 33 in 1998-99).
City are the first side to score four or more goals in four consecutive Premier League matches in two different seasons.
However, they have lost both of their league fixtures in the Midlands so far this season - 2-1 at Wolves and 1-0 at Aston Villa. They last lost three consecutive such visits between March and December 2008.
Pep Guardiola will become the 19th manager to take charge of 300 Premier League games in this match, and just the fifth to do so for a single club. Six of the last seven bosses to do so have lost their milestone game, with the exception being a 3-0 win for Jurgen Klopp against Aston Villa earlier this season.
Phil Foden's brace against Brighton & Hove Albion meant he became only the third player to score 50 top-flight goals under Guardiola while aged 23 or younger, after Lionel Messi and Erling Haaland.
Kevin De Bruyne's goal against Brighton was his 68th in 255 Premier League appearances - but the first time he has scored a header in the division.
Julian Alvarez recorded his 30th goal involvement of the season in all competitions (17 goals, 13 assists) on Thursday and equalled his goal tally for the entirety of last season.