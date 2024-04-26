Nottingham Forest v Man City: Pick of the stats

Here is a selection of the key facts and figures before Nottingham Forest host Manchester City in the Premier League on Sunday, 16:30 BST.

Nottingham Forest have lost just three of their past 16 top-flight home games against Manchester City - in 1985, 1990 and 1993.

City have lost both of their Premier League games in the Midlands so far this season, going down 2-1 at Wolves and 1-0 at Aston Villa. They last lost three consecutive such visits between March and December 2008.

Forest have kept just one clean sheet in their past 23 Premier League games, with that coming via a 2-0 win over West Ham in February.

Pep Guardiola will become the 19th manager to take charge of 300 Premier League games in this match, and just the fifth to do so for a single club. Six of the last seven bosses to do so have lost their milestone match - the exception being a 3-0 win for Jurgen Klopp against Aston Villa earlier this season.