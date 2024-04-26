Advertisement

Nottingham Forest v Man City: Pick of the stats

BBC
·1 min read

Here is a selection of the key facts and figures before Nottingham Forest host Manchester City in the Premier League on Sunday, 16:30 BST.

  • Nottingham Forest have lost just three of their past 16 top-flight home games against Manchester City - in 1985, 1990 and 1993.

  • City have lost both of their Premier League games in the Midlands so far this season, going down 2-1 at Wolves and 1-0 at Aston Villa. They last lost three consecutive such visits between March and December 2008.

  • Forest have kept just one clean sheet in their past 23 Premier League games, with that coming via a 2-0 win over West Ham in February.

  • Pep Guardiola will become the 19th manager to take charge of 300 Premier League games in this match, and just the fifth to do so for a single club. Six of the last seven bosses to do so have lost their milestone match - the exception being a 3-0 win for Jurgen Klopp against Aston Villa earlier this season.

  • Nuno Espirito Santo has won three of his past five Premier League encounters with City, including his most recent one with Spurs in August 2021 (1-0). In fact, the Portuguese has lost just one of his four home top-flight matches against Pep Guardiola, a 1-3 loss to Wolves in September 2020.