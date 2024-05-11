Nottingham Forest v Chelsea: Sutton's predictions

[BBC]

Chris Sutton is making predictions for every Premier League game this season against a variety of guests.

For this weekend's matches, he takes on Kasabian frontman Serge Pizzorno.

Sutton's prediction: 1-1

By the time this game kicks off, Nottingham Forest will know how Luton and Burnley have done. They could be as good as safe... or under a lot of pressure.

Chelsea have hit a bit of form and Mauricio Pochettino is showing why he always deserved to get time with this team, because they have found more consistency the longer the season has gone on.

But Forest have got some good players and I can see them getting a point out of this, which might be enough to make it absolutely certain they are staying up.

Serge's prediction: 0-1

I know Chelsea have been playing well in their past few games but they are a funny team.

Read all of the predictions here