Nottingham Forest Star Confirms Receiving ‘a Few Offers’ Amid Recent PSG Links

Paris Saint-Germain is looking to bolster its center-back position in the upcoming summer transfer window. Recent reports have connected the Parisians with several players, including Nottingham Forest’s Murillo.

During the last January transfer window, the club ventured to Brazil and secured a promising talent in Lucas Beraldo. The Ligue 1 champions are also targeting LOSC Lille standout Leny Yoro to strengthen their defense for the next season.

With key players Lucas Hernandez and Presnal Kimpembe unavailable at the start of the 2024-25 season, PSG are under pressure to improve its defense this summer.

Last season at the City Ground, the Brazilian made a strong impression, playing a key role in helping the team avoid relegation from the Premier League. In a recent interview with Band, Murillo confirmed that he has already received a few offers to depart from the English club this summer.

“I’ve received a few offers,” Murillo said (h/t The Mirror). “Some official, others sounding out. I’ll take it up with my manager. They were clubs from England, Italy and Germany. If I stay at Nottingham, I’ll do my best. If I leave, I hope they respect my decision. I’m calm and analysing it in the best way.”

The 21-year-old made 36 appearances for Forest this past 2023-24 season, registering two assists.