Nottingham Forest sign wing-back Eric da Silva Moreira from St Pauli

Nottingham Forest have completed the signing of Eric da Silva Moreira from newly promoted Bundesliga club St Pauli.

The 18-year-old has signed a four-year contract at the City Ground and joins for a reported fee of €1.5m.

“I’m really happy to be here,” Moreira told the club’s official website.

“I’ve heard a lot about the Premier League and a lot about many clubs, so I’m very happy to be at Nottingham Forest, especially at a club that has a lot of tradition just like my old club.

“Me and my family are really happy about this new challenge and I can’t wait to get started and get to know the city, the people and everything about the club.”

The German U17 international can play as a wing-back or a winger, and made his first-team debut for St Pauli last season.

Most of his appearances in senior football so far came for the German club’s second team, however, for whom he played 10 times, scoring one goal and assisting one other.