Nottingham Forest season ticket price rises criticised by fans group

Nottingham Forest season ticket prices have risen substantially for the 2024-25 [Getty Images]

Premier League strugglers Nottingham Forest's increase in season ticket prices for the 2024-25 season has been strongly criticised by a fans group.

An adult season ticket in Zone One of the Brian Clough Upper stand has increased by 28% while a child's season ticket has increased by up to 111%.

Nottingham Forest Supporters' Trust said it "strongly opposes" the rise.

It added the average price increases are "totally disproportionate to the current inflation rate".

The inflation rate in the UK is currently 3.2%.

The most expensive adult ticket for next season at Forest, who have five games left and are at risk of Premier League relegation, costs £850.

That season ticket, in Zone One of the club's new pricing bands, is up from £660 this season, while the cheapest has increased from £465 to £550.

The Supporters' Trust added: "It is accepted that season card pricing at Forest had been at the lower end of that at other Premier League clubs.

"However, such extreme increases over a single season, during the ongoing cost of living crisis, will massively impact a large number of loyal fans and undoubtedly mean that many will now be priced out of renewing - a concern shared with the trust by many supporters.

"There is little consistency to the percentage increases for different sections of the ground with no apparent logic or rationale explained for this seemingly arbitrary decision."

Nottingham Forest's total 2023 revenue was £155m of which £11m was matchday income. Manchester United had the highest matchday income with £136m in 2022-23.

What are some of the price rises?

Youth season tickets have been changed with the age bracket now 14-17, compared to 12-19-year-olds last season.

A child's ticket can be bought for those between four and 13 years old for a blanket price of £190, up from last season's cheapest child's season card of £90, an 111% increase.

A senior ticket in the Zone Two bracket of the Brian Clough Lower has gone up from £385 to £500, a rise of almost 30%, while adult prices in the same area have increased by 27%.

An adult ticket for the majority of the Trent End Upper and Lower has increased by 22.5%.

What did the club say?

Forest chairman Tom Cartledge said on the club's official website: "We aspire to keep our season cards amongst the most affordable in the league.

"At the same time, it is imperative that the club continues to grow financially in order to remain competitive, particularly in light of the forthcoming squad cost ratio rules, which will cap spending as a percentage of club revenues."

Forest say they have an 11,000-person waiting list for season tickets and, despite the increase, believe the prices keep the tickets among the best value for money in the Premier League.

They also said on social media on Tuesday that renewals are up 50% compared to the same time last year.

They are against appealing their four-point deduction for breaking profit and sustainability rules, with the case due to be heard next week.

It comes after Liverpool increased their season ticket prices by 2%, despite supporter protests. Fans refused to display flags in the Kop during last week's 3-0 Europa League defeat by Atalanta.

Last month the Tottenham Hotspur Supporters' Trust said it was "hugely disappointed" Spurs are raising their season ticket prices by 6%.

Spurs are also removing the concession for new senior season ticket holders - those aged 65 and above - from 2025-26.

Brighton confirmed in January their new season tickets would rise by between 5% and 8%, while Brentford's prices have also increased.