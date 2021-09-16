Nottingham Forest sack Chris Hughton after six defeats in opening seven matches

Time is up for Hughton after defeat to Middlesbrough on Wednesday night - Getty Images

Nottingham Forest have announced manager Chris Hughton has been "relieved of his duties" after the club's poor start to the season.

Forest sit bottom of the Sky Bet Championship and Wednesday night's home defeat to Middlesbrough left them without a win from any of their first seven matches.

Hughton was appointed by the club in October last year and Forest finished 17th in the Championship last season.

