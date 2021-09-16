Nottingham Forest sack Chris Hughton after six defeats in opening seven matches
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Nottingham Forest have announced manager Chris Hughton has been "relieved of his duties" after the club's poor start to the season.
Forest sit bottom of the Sky Bet Championship and Wednesday night's home defeat to Middlesbrough left them without a win from any of their first seven matches.
Hughton was appointed by the club in October last year and Forest finished 17th in the Championship last season.
Nottingham Forest statement
Nottingham Forest can confirm that Chris Hughton has been relieved of his duties as first team manager.
The club would like to place on record its appreciation for Chris’s efforts. Chris joined the club in a difficult period for everyone in football and around the world and we thank him for the way he has conducted himself during his tenure.
Steven Reid will take temporary charge of the first team as interim head coach.
The search for the permanent successor has begun and the club will update supporters in due course.
The club would like to wish Chris all the best in his future career.