Nottingham Forest rival Napoli’s interest in Brest’s Bradley Locko

According to L’Équipe, several clubs across Europe are beginning to circle the waters for Stade Brestois’s Bradley Locko (22) with Nottingham Forest and Napoli thought to be interested in testing the French club’s resolve to keep one of last season’s star players that helped achieve the historic feat of qualifying for the Champions League.

No clubs are thought to have formalised an offer for the Frenchman, with Forest’s movement in the transfer window delayed by their need to comply with Financial Fair Play. However, they are thought to be keen on finding a fullback as they will not exercise the option to buy Nuno Tavares from Arsenal.

Napoli and Nottingham Forest to compete for Bradley Locko’s signature

Napoli similarly are considering a move for the fullback who is currently training with the France U23s ahead of the Olympic Games. Like Forest, Napoli cannot provide Locko European football next season, after their disappointing campaign, but the club are attempting to build for an immediate return to their place near the top of Serie A.

GFFN | Nick Hartland