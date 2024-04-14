Nottingham Forest points deduction appeal to be held next week

[Getty Images]

Nottingham Forest’s appeal against their points deduction for breaking profit and sustainability rules will be held next week.

The club’s case to regain any of the four points they have been docked is due to start the week commencing April 22.

They appealed last month after being hit with a points penalty for breaching PSR by £34.5m, although any final decision is not expected straight away.

The appeal comes after Forest, who are a point above the relegation zone, go to Everton on Sunday with the Toffees just a point and a place ahead of them in the Premier League.

Everton were docked a further two points last week for a second PSR breach, having already been hit with a 10-point penalty, reduced to six on appeal, earlier in the season.

The Toffees are also expected to appeal their second sanction.

Any decisions must come by 24 May, five days after the final games of the season - although Forest's case is expected to be completed before then.

Boss Nuno Espirito Santo said last week the uncertainty at the bottom of the Premier League harms the competition's integrity.

"It can affect the integrity of the competition, no doubt about it," said Nuno, before Saturday’s 2-2 draw with Wolves.

"In terms of our approach, it will not change. Since we arrived there has always been the same objective, to win the games and realise that we have tough opponents and how we can do things.

"It's a mess because it's appeal after appeal after appeal and we don't know what exactly is going to happen.

"We have expectations, Everton have expectations and the other clubs don't know what is going to happen or for the next season. All these things must be solved as soon as possible.”