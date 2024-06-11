Nottingham Forest Will Only Land Star In July, He Will Continue To Play

Nottingham Forest will only sign Corinthians goalkeeper Carlos Miguel in July as he continues to remain available for the Brazilian side.

The goalkeeper has a €4m release clause in his Corinthians contract which Nottingham Forest are ready to trigger.

An agreement is in place for Miguel to head to the City Ground despite Corinthians being unhappy with the level the clause was set at by their previous president.

Corinthians will have Miguel for a little longer though.

The goalkeeper will only move to Nottingham Forest in July, according to Brazilian journalist Bruno Andrade.

Before then, Miguel has agreed with Corinthians that he will make himself available for selection if required.

The goalkeeper is keen to continue to serve the Brazilian club up until such time as he heads for the Premier League.

Moving to Nottingham Forest in July would also allow the English team to enter a new period for the purpose of PSR financial rules.