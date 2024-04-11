Nottingham Forest: Nuno Espirito Santo says points 'mess' harms Premier League's integrity

Manager Nuno Espirito Santo has called on Nottingham Forest's players and fans to "stay together" in their relegation battle [Getty Images]

Nottingham Forest boss Nuno Espirito Santo says the uncertainty at the bottom of the Premier League harms the competition's integrity.

Relegation-threatened Forest have appealed against their four-point deduction for breaching profit and sustainability rules (PSR).

But they are still awaiting a hearing.

Any decision must come by 24 May, five days after the final games of the season - although Forest's case is expected to be completed before then.

Forest are out of the relegation zone on goal difference, while Everton, a place above them, are also expected to appeal against their second deduction of the season - after being docked a further two points this week.

"It can affect the integrity of the competition, no doubt about it," said Nuno before Saturday's visit of Wolves.

"In terms of our approach, it will not change. Since we arrived there has always been the same objective, to win the games and realise that we have tough opponents and how we can do things.

"It's a mess because it's appeal after appeal after appeal and we don't know what exactly is going to happen.

"We have expectations, Everton have expectations and the other clubs don't know what is going to happen or for the next season. All these things must be solved as soon as possible."

Both Nottingham Forest and Everton are awaiting outcomes of appeals against their points deductions this season [BBC]

Nuno added: "I never experienced this situation - none of us have experienced this before. It's a mess.

"So much is going on, we cannot clearly know what is going to happen. Let's wait. Me and the players are only focused on our task. It's very important we have the decision sooner.

"It's better for us and it is better for the competition so it doesn't create mess, confusion and uncertainty, because this is what we are experiencing now - so much going on, so much talking, appeal after appeal. We don't know."

The Premier League has no influence on the timing of any appeal as it is an independent process and now sits with a commission.

Last month Forest were found to have breached the PSR by £34.5m above their permitted threshold of £61m.

Premier League clubs can lose a maximum of £105m over three seasons - but Forest's maximum loss was only permitted to be £61m because they spent two years of the assessment period in the Championship.

On Thursday the Premier League said the current financial rules will remain in place next season, delaying the introduction of a Uefa-style system involving squad cost as a ratio of income.

The deduction initially dropped Forest into the relegation zone, although they have since climbed out.

Everton are two points above Forest in the top flight and Nuno takes his side to Goodison Park on 21 April.

Nuno added: "We have to stay together. We need everyone involved, everyone in the football club to be involved in this big fight we have."

Timeline guide to Nottingham Forest and Everton's PSR cases

15 January: Everton and Nottingham Forest are charged for breaches of the league's profit and sustainability rules. The hearing has to be concluded within 12 weeks of this date, which is 8 April.

26 February: Everton's first penalty for breaching Premier League financial rules is reduced from 10 points to six after an appeal.

18 March: Forest receive four-point penalty for breaching profit and sustainability rules by £34.5m.

26 March: Forest confirm they have lodged an appeal against their four-point deduction.

8 April: Everton receive second points deduction of two points and say they will appeal.

19 May: The final day of the Premier League season, when Forest travel to Burnley and Everton visit Arsenal (16:00 BST)

24 May: The latest possible date for appeal hearings to be concluded.