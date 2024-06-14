Nottingham Forest Now Take Key Move To Sign Player

Nottingham Forest have now triggered the release clause in the contract of Corinthians goalkeeper Carlos Miguel, according to Italian journalist Rudy Galetti.

Forest have an agreement in place with the goalkeeper over the personal terms of a contract for the transfer.

The Premier League club have also officially communicated to Corinthians that they want to sign the 25-year-old this summer.

Nottingham Forest were planning to pay the €4m release clause in July due to their PSR concerns in the current financial year, which ends on 30th June.

However, it is now claimed they have moved forward on their attempt to sign him and have triggered the release clause in his Corinthians contract.

Forest are ready to pay the €4m to the Corinthians immediately to take Miguel to the City Ground this summer.

The Brazilian is keen on the move and has been waiting for the two clubs to work out a deal between themselves.

Nottingham Forest are in the market for a goalkeeper and are on the verge of landing Miguel as their first new signing of the summer.