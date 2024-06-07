Nottingham Forest, Luton Town or Wolfsburg? Domenico Tedesco reveals who will be number one for Belgium at Euro 2024

Since Thibaut Courtois and Domenico Tedesco’s public bust up, there has been speculation as to who will be Belgium’s first choice goalkeeper in Germany for Euro 2024. There were three men in the running, with Premier League duo Thomas Kaminksi and Matz Sels in with a chance. However, Tedesco has given the number one shirt and the starting birth to Wolfsburg’s Koen Casteels. The 31-year-old looks set to leave the Bundesliga side this summer and a good European Championships campaign could help increase his value to potential suitors.

Anderlecht are said to be interested in Casteels, but as are sides in Saudi-Arabia. This season the former Genk man made 25 appearances in the Bundesliga, conceding 39 and keeping four clean sheets. He has played for three sides in Germany since leaving Genk. He made 43 appearances for Hoffenheim and seven for Werder Bremen, but at Wolfsburg he has been a mainstay. Since 2015 he has made 275 appearances for the side and kept 91 clean sheets. For the Red Devils, Casteels has had to play second fiddle to Courtois. He has only made nine appearances and has never played at a major tournament.

GBeNeFN | Ben Jackson