Nottingham Forest Look to Edge Out Porto, PSG with €4.5M Bid for Palmeiras Wonderkid

Paris Saint-Germain went to Brazil last January transfer window to secure Lucas Beraldo and Gabriel Moscardo, could the Parisians use this same playbook again this summer?

The Parisians’ new transfer policy is to recruit young talent eager to make a name for themselves, which means players like Beraldo and Moscardo fit the profile.

Now, a report out of Brazil suggests that the reigning Ligue 1 champions could be among the teams looking to land a Brazilian standout. According to UOL Esporte, Nottingham Forest offers nearly €4.5 million for Riquelme, a young player from Palmeiras’ youth academy.

Verdão has not yet given a positive signal for the deal, as in recent days, it has also received concrete inquiries from other European clubs, including PSG and Porto.

Nottingham Forest oferece quase R$ 30 milhões por Riquelme, jovem da base do Palmeiras O Verdão ainda não deu sinal positivo para o negócio, visto que nos últimos dias também recebeu sondagens concretas de outros clubes da Europa, entre eles PSG e Porto. Dos principais nomes… pic.twitter.com/SsR8pndA9P — Palestra News (@Palestra_News_) June 19, 2024

One of the main names in Palmeiras’ youth academy today, Riquelme, has a contract valid until March 2026, despite not having debuted in the main team yet. He is a frequent name in the Brazilian U-17 national team call-ups, where he was a standout in the 2023 South American championship.