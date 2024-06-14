Nottingham Forest Letter Sent To Club To Communicate Intent To Sign Player

Nottingham Forest are yet to pay the release clause for goalkeeper Carlos Miguel, but have communicated to the Corinthians that they want the player.

Forest are in the market for a goalkeeper this summer and Miguel has been identified as a top target.

The club have been working behind the scenes to meet the need and have a verbal agreement in place with Miguel to move to the City Ground.

Eu e @andrehernan tivemos acesso ao documento do Nottigham Forest enviado ao Corinthians para avisar que bateria a multa rescisória de Carlos Miguel. Detalhe da data: 5 de junho. Recordar que na última segunda, dia 10, o presidente Augusto Melo avisou que não havia chegado nada pic.twitter.com/jokXV6Ni41 — Bruno Andrade (@brunoandrd) June 14, 2024

He has a €4m release clause in his contract and Nottingham Forest have been expected to trigger it to snare him away from the Brazilian outfit; they are only tipped to do so in July though when a new PSR period starts.

Nottingham Forest are yet to trigger the buyout clause but have communicated to the Corinthians about their interest in the player in an official document.

The document also reveals Nottingham Forest’s intention to pay the €4m needed to sign the Brazilian goalkeeper.

Corinthians are now aware that Forest are indeed pushing to sign Miguel in the ongoing transfer window.

Corinthians though are powerless to prevent Miguel moving to Nottingham Forest when the clause is triggered.