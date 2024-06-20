Nottingham Forest And Ipswich Town Also In Mix For West Ham Target

Nottingham Forest and Ipswich Town are also keen on in-demand Fenerbahce defender Jayden Oosterwolde.

The Dutchman could leave Fenerbahce this summer and his agent told us earlier this week that Premier League sides do want him and he would suit the league.

West Ham are interested in signing Oosterwolde, while Bournemouth are even claimed to have put a bid in for him.

There are more Premier League sides who appreciate Oosterwolde though.

Nottingham Forest and Premier League new boys Ipswich are keen, according to Turkish outlet Sports Digitale, while Brentford are also admirers.

In Italy, Napoli are interested in the Dutch defender.

Fenerbahce are not keen to lose Oosterwolde, who they paid €6m to sign from Italian side Parma, but would do business if offers go high enough.

If Oosterwolde stayed at Fenerbahce then he would have the chance to play under former Chelsea, Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur boss Jose Mourinho next season.