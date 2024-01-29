Nottingham Forest handed triple injury boost for Arsenal clash

Nottingham Forest trio Anthony Elanga, Taiwo Awoniyi and Felipe have returned to training ahead of the visit of Arsenal following injury.

Elanga has been out since December 30 with a thigh injury, Awoniyi is a long-term absentee with a groin problem while Felipe has made only three appearances this season because of a problematic knee injury.

But all three are back in training with the rest of the squad and boss Nuno Espirito Santo will decide whether any of them can be fit to take on the Gunners on Tuesday night.

"The players that were out have joined the group, even though they are not 100 per cent, we have decided to have them around, in the cases of Taiwo and Anthony and Felipe," he said.

"We decided as a group to bring them to the squad, even though they are not really yet. We will have to decide, they are going to be with us and then we will decide.

"[Awoniyi] is in the process of recovering and getting the fitness levels right. It was our decision to bring them to the group. Instead of waiting for them to be 100 per cent ready, we decided to bring them in and after that we will decide."

Divock Origi is still out injured while six players remain on international duty at the Africa Cup of Nations.

With the transfer window shutting on Thursday, Nuno is hoping for some business to do be done.

"We have spoken about that before, three days ago, we have to wait and see what is happening," he added. "We are active, we are trying to reach our targets, it's clear what we want and what we need but it is a tough window to operate, sometimes it is not possible to get what you want. We are waiting for developments.

"I cannot tell you much, we are working. My job is always to be focused, my job is always to be aware of the situation but my focus is preparing the team and trying to get it right and wait for everybody to do their job."