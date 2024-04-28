Nottingham Forest to discover appeal outcome in coming days

Forest fan made their feelings known during the 2-0 loss to Man City on Sunday - Getty Images/Michael Regan

Nottingham Forest are set to discover the outcome of their appeal over breaching financial rules in the next few days.

Forest will be told the verdict from last week’s hearing after contesting the Premier League’s punishment of a four-points deduction.

With the Premier League expected to make an announcement early this week, Forest remain hopeful that the sanction could be reduced by at least one point.

The decision will be reached by a three-person independent commission and then relayed to the Premier League.

Forest have asked the Premier League to fast-track the verdict in order to provide clarity before the final three games of the season.

After the home defeat by Manchester City, Forest’s head coach Nuno Espirito Santo admitted the appeal verdict will have a major bearing on the relegation battle.

“We are all waiting on that decision, we are hoping that it is very soon so we can deal with the reality,” he said.

“We don’t know exactly how many points we are on: whether it is 26, 28 or 30. Let’s wait and see.

“It will make a big difference. Not just for us, for everybody, all the league.”

Forest are one point above the relegation zone and have three games left in the season.

On Saturday they face already relegated Sheffield United at Bramall Lane before matches against Chelsea and Burnley.

Despite an improved performance against champions Manchester City, Forest have only secured one win from their last ten league matches.

“We know we are in a big fight and we have three cup finals left in our season,” said Nuno.

“There are some positives we can take from the Manchester City game and I’m still proud of the players.

“I am still confident we can survive and we must put everything we have into the final games. The players must continue to believe.”

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 3 months with unlimited access to our award-winning website, exclusive app, money-saving offers and more.