Nottingham Forest demand ref Rob Jones is banned from their matches after Willy Boly farce

Nottingham Forest have written to Howard Webb to demand Rob Jones be suspended from officiating their matches following the referee’s blunder in sending off Willy Boly in the club’s 3-2 defeat against Bournemouth.

Telegraph Sport has been told that Webb, the head of Professional Game Match Officials Ltd (PGMOL), has contacted new Forest manager Nuno Espirito Santo to confirm Jones made a serious error in showing Boly a second yellow card in Saturday’s Premier League match at the City ground.

The club want Webb to go further, having already written to him this season to complain about a decision involving Jones, while they have also demanded any recording of the conversation between the referee and the Video Assistant Referee (Var) in relation to the incident, as well as that which saw them denied a penalty for a handball by Adam Smith.

Jones showed Boly a second yellow card in the 23rd minute of Saturday’s game despite the defender winning the ball cleanly before Smith appeared to tread on his ankle.

To compound the error, Boly will be suspended for Forest’s Boxing Day trip to Newcastle United as the laws of the game do not allow automatic bans incurred for second yellow cards to be overturned.

The club want answers on whether there had been any Var review of Saturday’s incident concerning whether Smith should have been shown a straight red card for treading on Boly.

They also want to know why a penalty was not awarded after the ball hit Smith’s hand when both his feet appeared to be inside the box, with his arm adjudged by Var to have been outside the area.

And they want Jones – who they allege defended his decision to send off Boly to Forest’s coaching staff at half-time of Saturday’s game – suspended from officiating them until all their concerns are addressed.

The Bournemouth defeat was Forest’s seventh match without a win and left them just two points off the relegation zone having played a game more than 18th-placed Luton Town, who beat Newcastle United that day.

The letter to Webb is the Midlands club’s second this season after they complained in August about the performance of referee Stuart Atwell and his officials in their 3-2 defeat at Manchester United. That game saw Atwell send off Forest captain Joe Worrall for a challenge on United captain Bruno Fernandes in the second half.

Jones was the Var that day and backed the decision by Atwell after Worrall was adjudged to have been the last man despite Boly appearing to be a covering defender.

United were also awarded a match-winning penalty when Danilo was deemed to have brought down Marcus Rashford, while the home side’s Scott McTominay was given just a yellow card for a kick towards the face of Cheikhou Kouyate.

Forest’s concerns over the performance of Attwell were understood to have stemmed from the official’s display in a Championship game against Bournemouth back in the 2021-22 season when a penalty decision went against former forward Sam Surridge after an incorrect offside call.

August’s game at Old Trafford was Attwell’s first Forest match since that fixture in May 2022.

