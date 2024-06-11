Nottingham Forest Could Sell Star Defender Linked to Man Utd, PSG to Meet PSR Regulations

Paris Saint-Germain will likely be keen on bolstering their center-back position this summer transfer window. Over the last few months, several names have surfaced in the rumor mill as potential targets.

This past January transfer window, the capital club went to Brazil and landed a gem in Lucas Beraldo. Moreover, the Ligue 1 champions have their eyes on LOSC Lille star Leny Yoro to improve the defense for next season.

One of the names reportedly linked to PSG is Nottingham Forest defender Murrillo. The 21-year-old made 36 appearances for Forest this past 2023-24 season, registering two assists. How much could the Brazilian defender cost? Transfermarkt puts Murillo’s transfer value at €35 million.

Nonetheless, The Telegraph’s John Percy reports that Nottingham Forest needs to generate about £20 million through player transfers before June 30 to meet PSR requirements. Morgan Gibbs-White and Murillo are the club’s most sought-after assets, so at least one of them will need to be sold.

A recent report from Football Insider’s Pete O’Rourke states that in addition to PSG, Manchester United, Liverpool, and other European clubs are interested.