Nottingham Forest to consider official complaint against referee Stuart Attwell in Man Utd defeat

Stuart Attwell sent off Joe Worrell in the 67th minute, one of a number of decisions that Forest were left incensed about - Getty Images/Joe Prior

Nottingham Forest are considering an official complaint to the PGMOL after expressing their “anger” at the performance of referee Stuart Attwell and his officials in the defeat at Manchester United.

Forest owner Evangelos Marinakis and head coach Steve Cooper were both seething after a number of decisions went against their team in Saturday’s 3-2 loss at Old Trafford.

Marinakis watched the United game from his base in Athens and is understood be furious with Attwell’s display, with the Greek businessman now ready to take action over what he perceives are consistently poor standards.

Joe Worrall was sent off for a challenge on Bruno Fernandes in the second half outside the area and Attwell had the decision backed by Var as the Forest captain was adjudged to be the last man, though Willy Boly did appear to be a covering defender.

Marcus Rashford was then brought down by Forest midfielder Danilo while United substitute Scott McTominay was given just a yellow card for a kick towards the face of Cheikhou Kouyate.

Forest’s concerns over the performance of Attwell are understood to stem from the official’s display in a Championship game against Bournemouth in the 2021/22 season when a penalty decision went against former forward Sam Surridge after an incorrect offside decision went against him.

Saturday’s game at Old Trafford was Attwell’s first Forest game since that match in May 2022.

It is also the second successive game at Old Trafford where an opposition manager has been frustrated over refereeing decisions, after Wolves striker Sasa Kalajdzic appeared to be fouled by United goalkeeper Andre Onana and no penalty was awarded.

Cooper said: “I just think in games like these you just — I don’t even want to say good luck to go your way — you just want things to be as they should.

“I’m not going to talk too much about the decisions because I don’t want to get myself into trouble, but the only thing I was surprised about was how quickly the decisions were made at that moment in time.

“You see now, on decisions that can define a game — which maybe, amongst other things, did today — you tend to see referees take a bit more time, particularly at the top, top level. So I was really surprised, looking at it, how quick it all happened.

“You just need things to go your way. I’m just biting my tongue, in terms of what I really feel. Of course they were defining moments in the game — although there was other things as well.”

