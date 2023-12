Nottingham Forest confirm Nuno Espirito Santo as new manager

(PA)

Nottingham Forest have confirmed Nuno Espirito Santo as their new manager a day after sacking Steve Cooper.

Forest opted for a change on Tuesday with Cooper departing the club after a run of just one win in 13 Premier League games, which has seen Forest plummet to just five points above the drop zone.

And Nuno, the former Wolves and Tottenham boss, has now signed a two-and-a-half year contract and takes over at the City Ground with the remit of saving the Tricky Trees from relegation.

The 49-year-old’s first training session with the squad is this morning ahead of his first match in charge against Bournemouth on Saturday.

The Portuguese has been out of work since leaving Saudi Pro League club Al-Ittihad in November. He appears set for a return to the Premier League two years after his sacking from an ill-fated four-month stay at Spurs.

Cooper, 44, has had the support of the Forest fans after taking them from the bottom of the Championship to Premier League survival last season.

It was fan power that saved him from the sack last term but, with another summer of heavy investment from owner Evangelos Marinakis, the Greek businessman has lost patience.

Marinakis said: “Everyone at Nottingham Forest would like to thank Steve for his superb contribution to our football club. His achievement in guiding Forest back to the Premier League will undoubtedly remain an iconic moment in the club’s history.

“We thank Steve for his dedication and commitment during his time with us, as well as the incredible connection he forged with our supporters and the city of Nottingham.

“Steve will always remain a friend of the club and will forever be welcome at the City Ground. We wish him well in his future endeavours.”

Forest host the Cherries in a crucial Premier League clash on Saturday before festive fixtures against Newcastle and Manchester United.