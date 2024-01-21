Nottingham Forest complain to Premier League about Ivan Toney goal

Toney's skullduggery on Saturday resulted in a goal from a direct free-kick - Sky Sports

Nottingham Forest have made an official complaint to the Premier League and PGMOL about Ivan Toney’s controversial goal in Saturday’s 3-2 defeat at Brentford.

Forest are frustrated and baffled that Toney, the Brentford captain, got away with moving the ball twice before scoring from a free-kick outside the penalty area in the first half.

Referee Darren England had marked out the spot for the set piece to be taken, and Forest are arguing that the officials and VAR (Video Assistant Referee) should have intervened after Toney’s equaliser.

The Brentford striker was seen to replace the ball after England had sprayed a line around it to designate from where the free-kick would be taken, and as Forest midfielder Ryan Yates remonstrated with his goalkeeper Matt Turner about the positioning of the wall, Toney moved the ball right for a second time, before doing the same with the spray to give himself a sight of goal.

Toney had already moved the ball to the right of the referee's foam semi-circle before he addressed his free-kick - Sky Sports

The Brentford striker then picked up a piece of the referee's foam... - Sky Sports

... and placed the foam to the right of the ball - Sky Sports

He then picked up the ball for a second time... - Sky Sports

...before putting it down on top of the foam he had just redistributed - Sky Sports

The change of ball position gave Toney a favourable angle to bend the ball around the wall - Sky Sports

... and into the bottom right-hand corner of the goal - Sky Sports

According to the Premier League’s rules, the goal should have been classed as a “serious missed incident” and Forest have made a double complaint, both to the Premier League and referees chief Howard Webb at the PGMOL.

Moving the spray is a cautionable offence, although the VAR could not subsequently intervene to recommend Toney be booked given current regulations only allow reviews in the event of a red-card offence.

Forest were also irked by a video of Toney’s antics that appeared on Brentford’s official TikTok page, which included the caption “200 Football IQ” alongside footage of the England striker moving the ball.

Nuno: ‘It was tough to take’

After the game, Forest head coach Nuno Espírito Santo said: “It’s ball displacement and VAR should intervene because every situation that leads to a goal must be checked.

“Both teams played well, both teams went for the game and it was a good game of football, so it was tough to take, especially as we had scored first.

“It’s another situation that we have to look at but we are in the worst end of it and it’s an important moment because we knew that Brentford were going to react, it was important to keep that situation controlled but the boys did well.”

Forest are also understood to be unhappy with the circumstances leading up to Brentford’s winning goal, with the ball striking forward Neal Maupay’s arm before he fired it past Turner. The incident was reviewed by the VAR but the goal was allowed to stand.

Forest’s defeat at Brentford leaves them four points above the relegation zone.

They return to action on Friday in the FA Cup fourth round at Championship club Bristol City.

Forest were charged last week with an alleged breach of the financial rules by the Premier League and are working on their defence with lawyer Nick de Marco.

With Forest facing a possible points deduction, De Marco is compiling the club’s case with his team.

It is the third time Forest have felt compelled to lodge an official complaint this season about officiating decisions. In August last year, Forest submitted an official complaint to PGMOL after expressing their “anger” at the performance of Stuart Attwell and his officials in the 3-2 defeat by Manchester United, where Joe Worrall was sent off for a challenge on Bruno Fernandes despite Willy Boly appearing to be a covering defender.

They also issued a complaint to PGMOL following Boly’s dismissal in the 3-2 defeat by Bournemouth before Christmas, which Nuno revealed triggered an apology from referees’ chief Webb.

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.