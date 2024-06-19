Nottingham Forest In With Bid For PSG Targeted Brazilian Teenager

Nottingham Forest In With Bid For PSG Targeted Brazilian Teenager

Nottingham Forest have put in an offer for Paris Saint-Germain target Riquelme, as they bid to take him from Brazilian side Palmeiras.

The Premier League outfit are increasingly alive to the South American market and are close to wrapping up the signing of Corinthians goalkeeper Carlos Miguel.

Further business could soon be done in Brazil as Nottingham Forest are interested in 17-year-old striker Riquelme.

Forest have put in a bid of €5m for the Palmeiras talent, according to Brazilian outlet UOL, with €2.5m payable now and the remaining €2.5m linked towards the player achieving objectives at the City Ground.

Palmeiras have not responded to the proposal yet.

PSG and FC Porto have both asked about Riquelme in recent days and Nottingham Forest could have serious competition for his signature.

The Premier League side are trying to move quickly for the 17-year-old.

A Brazil Under-17 international, Riquelme has been turning out for Palmeiras’ Under-20s side.