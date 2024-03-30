Nottingham Forest adopt a post-points-deduction siege mentality in grinding Crystal Palace draw

Chris Wood (right) rescues a point for the hosts and has scored 10 goals in the Premier League this season - PA/Mike Egerton

Moments before kick-off at the City Ground, a huge banner was unfurled in the Trent End with the words “We Shall Fight and We Shall Overcome”.

Nottingham Forest are determined to adopt a siege mentality following their four-point deduction for breaching the Premier League’s financial rules and the battle to secure survival is underway.

It was far from a vintage performance at this famous old stadium, yet there was still enough evidence to suggest Nuno Espirito Santo can harness that underdog spirit to boost Forest’s hopes of avoiding relegation.

In what is likely to be an unbearably tense scrap to the finish, Forest clambered out of the bottom three on goal difference after Luton’s late defeat at Tottenham.

Forest are also fighting off the pitch, after launching an appeal against their points deduction earlier this month.

Whether they succeed in having their punishment reduced could yet have a crucial bearing on what is developing into an absorbing end to the season down at the bottom.

Nuno said: “We wanted more but this point could be valuable. We are out of the relegation zone and we want to capitalise on this for the next one. We definitely need to climb up the table.

“It is very tight and there are some teams still involved in the fight.

“We have to focus on ourselves. This point is good, as long as we do something against Fulham on Tuesday night.

“It [the deduction] has galvanised the club and supporters, and we need everyone to stick together.”

Crystal Palace are yet to beat Forest in the Premier League in eight attempts, but did have the game’s outstanding player in Eberechi Eze.

The midfielder was the ballerina in the mosh pit, a figure of calm as chaos frequently broke out around him.

Winger Eberechi Eze (centre) proved the danger man for Oliver Glasner's Palace throughout the game - Reuters/Ed Sykes

Palace are still not out of relegation trouble themselves, with games against Manchester City and Liverpool after Tuesday night’s match at Bournemouth.

With Eze back fit and available, their hopes of avoiding being dragged into the mess will be infinitely better.

Palace were resilient and well organised and had clearly benefited from a break of three weeks without a match.

This was their first outing since March 9 and a warm-weather training camp in Marbella could prove a big turning point in their season.

Head coach Oliver Glasner has now had time to impose his philosophy and there was clear room for optimism here.

“At the moment it feels like we lost two points,” he said. “I see good things in our play but there is still a lot to do.

“I was told a point away in the Premier League is a good point so we respect a point here in Nottingham because they are in very good shape, especially at home.”

After 11 minutes Palace drove a pin into the Forest balloon, capitalising on gaps in the home defence.

Eze’s intelligent pull-back left Jean-Philippe Mateta clear and the forward smashed the ball into the top corner. Eze could have added a second goal after Forest’s defence again went missing but he was denied by Matz Sels.

Forest had been abysmal in the first half, with £30m record signing Ibrahim Sangare particularly poor and replaced at the break by Anthony Elanga.

It was not until the 52nd minute that the home team finally tested Dean Henderson, the Palace goalkeeper who spent last season on loan at Forest.

That was a relatively simple save from Callum Hudson-Odoi, but he was beaten nine minutes later after a brilliant piece of invention from Chris Wood.

Morgan Gibbs-White’s pass into the area found Wood with his back to goal and he cleverly looped a header over Henderson to spark celebrations tinged with relief. It was the New Zealand international’s seventh goal in his last eight Premier League matches.

Dean Henderson could not keep out Chris Wood's header as the hosts equalised - Getty Images/Neal Simpson

Forest did create late pressure, with Henderson saving from substitute Gio Reyna before Gibbs-White thumped a shot over from 20 yards.

It was Palace who came closest to the winner when defender Daniel Munoz’s header bounced back off the upright.

Temporarily at least, Forest are out of the bottom three but there are undoubtedly twists and turns ahead.

There is a long way to go in what is proving an absorbing battle for survival.

