Nottingham Forest 2-2 Wolves: What Nuno Espirito Santo said

Nuno Espirito Santo spoketo BBC Match of the Day after Nottingham Forest's draw with Wolves: "The feeling that we have is that it's a missed opportunity to take three points. We were the better team today and should have won the game.

"We conceded easily. We did not allow many chances but the ones we did allow was bad defending.

"I think Matheus Cunha was the only player in the box and we had two players against him and we allowed him to turn. It is a bad approach.

On Forest's set piece record: "It is an ongoing situation this season and it is an issue so it is normal that it is spoken about. An easy situation to solve."

On coming back behind: "Offensively we were good. It is not easy to play against a back five, with little spaces. But we created enough chances to win the game. It's going to be a fight until the end and we are here to give it our all."