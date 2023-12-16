Nottingham Forest 0-2 Tottenham: Key stats
Spurs have scored in 15 consecutive away league matches for the first time since a 16-game run between November 1984 and August 1985.
Nottingham Forest have not won any of the nine Premier League games in which Taiwo Awoniyi has not started this season (D3 L6), with all three of their wins coming with him starting.
Dejan Kuluveski became the fourth Spurs player to both score and assist in consecutive away games in the Premier League, after Dimitar Berbatov, Son Heung-min and Harry Kane.
Nottingham Forest have won one of their last 13 games in the Premier League (D5 L7), and have lost five of their last six (D1).
Richarlison has scored in back-to-back Premier League appearances for the first time since May 2022 for Everton. He has three goals in his last two league games for Spurs, more than in his first 39 for the club.