Nottingham Forest 0-2 Man City: What Guardiola said

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has been speaking to Sky Sports following the win: "It was a difficult game. They [Nottingham Forest] played with bravery. They have fast players with a lot of quality, so we found a goal in the moment when it was 10 men against 11 men.

"It is a great victory, as we had a lot of games behind us. Now we have a long week to recover.

"The game changed when Bernardo [Silva] came inside and made a lot of passes. It was difficult because the opponents were so tough and aggressive.

"These game are so, so tough at this stage in the Premier League."