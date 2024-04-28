Nottingham Forest 0-2 Man City: What Haaland and Gvardiol said

Manchester City striker Erling Haaland and Josko Gvardiol have been speaking to Sky Sports following the win.

Haaland said: "It is an important win, it does not matter how we do it. It is good to be back.

"We knew it was going to be a fight, and the pitch was not the easiest to play on, but we cannot complain.

"It is about winning and that is exactly what we did."

Gvardiol said: "It was really tough, especially as the pitch was really dry. It is a more than important three points.

"I didn't expect to score, but I found myself in a good position.

"We need to be focused on ourselves, that is what we are doing. There are four more finals to the end, so let's do it."